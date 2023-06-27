The 2023 NYC Dyke March Was Full of Prideful Pups

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

If they’ve lived in New York City long enough, any member of the LGBTQ+ community will tell you that the Pride March opens in a new tab is not necessarily the main event of the weekend for everyone. It might be the biggest, the flashiest, and potentially the most newsworthy, but if you look a little closer, you’ll see a bigger picture of what queer life in NYC looks like during the last full weekend of June. And, once you look beyond the floats, rainbows, Pride Island opens in a new tab , and (noted queen) Christina Aguilera opens in a new tab of it all, you will see the 31st annual Dyke March.

Photo: Tayler Smith

The Dyke March, which takes place in cities across the United States during June is, by definition, a protest, not a parade. The NYC march’s website reads opens in a new tab , in part: “The March is a demonstration of our First Amendment right to protest and takes place without permits or sponsors. We recognize that we must organize among ourselves to fight for our rights, safety, and visibility.”

Photos: Tayler Smith

Every year, the march has a different theme. This year, it happened to overlap with the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. With that date in mind, the march organizers responded with the theme, “Not Your F*cking Body, Not Your F*cking Business. Dykes for Bodily Autonomy.”

Photos: Tayler Smith

This year, there were the usual Dyke March staples: volunteer marshals opens in a new tab linking hands along the sides of the route — which ran from Bryant Park to Washington Square Park — the Fogo Azul drumline opens in a new tab playing out a beat along the way, the Queer Big Apple Corps opens in a new tab , and the perennial “Lesbians Are Miracles” sign that regular marchers would recognize. There were also an appropriate amount of Barbie movie references and clever protest signs (“This Barbie is a dyke” was a particularly creative one).

Photos: Tayler Smith

But, for The Wildest, the most exciting part of the march were the dogs who joined their parents for the walk down 5th Avenue. We spoke with these pup parents — and their dogs, many of whom were safely dressed in booties opens in a new tab to protect their feet from the heat or rain jackets opens in a new tab in preparation for a predicted but, it turns out, nonexistent downpour — about why Dyke March is important to them.



Note: As always, be extra cautious when you’re taking your dog to any gathering, especially a parade or protest. Make sure they are OK with crowds, keep their paws safe from heat opens in a new tab and the elements, and always bring lots of water. Avoid costumes or accessories that can overheat your dog or that are too tight or loose.



Sian, Kate, and Kate’s dog, Peaches. Photo: Tayler Smith

Kate, Sian, and Peaches

Kate told The Wildest that she’s been coming to Dyke March for over a decade. Peaches, to whom Kate lovingly refers as a “fancy mutt” and a “ShihPomChiPoo” — a Shih Tzu / Pomeranian / Chihuahua / Poodle — has been attending for at least 10 of those marches.



“The first Dyke Marches I came to were before we had any sort of marriage rights,” she said. “You know, Pride is a riot; I think it’s really important to show up and represent. There’s a massive backslide happening politically, and we have to show up in full force...And it’s great to be in spaces where you’re not only surrounded by likeminded folks, but you’re surrounded by like-minded activists.”

Photo: Tayler Smith

Anya and Illyana

This was Anya’s second year coming to the Dyke March, and it was her three-month-old rescue puppy Illyana’s first. Illyana attended Brooklyn Pride earlier this month, so her mom knew she’d love the festivities of Dyke March. Anya rescued Illyana, who is mostly Pit Bull, from local NYC rescue org Waldo’s Rescue Pen opens in a new tab .

“She really likes meeting people,” Anya told The Wildest. “She’s very food-motivated, which makes everything easier. The only thing is that she has grown a good amount in the past two weeks, so it’s not gonna be as easy. We’re hoping she’ll walk more.” The Wildest caught a a glimpse of Illyana after the march, resting comfortably among her mom’s legs at Washington Square Park after what seemed to be a successful first protest for the pup.



“This is my entire community,” Anya said. “My New York home is the queer scene. Whenever I ask my friends what they’re doing for pride, no matter who it is, the only thing that everyone is doing is going to the Dyke March.”

Melanie (left), Kayla, and their dog, Navy. Photo: Tayler Smith

Kayla, Melanie, and Navy

Considering the rainy forecast, two-year-old Navy’s parents were sure to dress her in a raincoat with a duck hood for her first Pride weekend and Dyke March. Later on in the march, The Wildest ran into Navy, who had shed her rain layer as the skies cleared.

“I just think it’s a nice community event,” Kayla said. “I think, especially with all the laws that people are trying to pass lately, it’s more important than ever.” And, as for why it was important that Navy tag along, their answer was simple: “Navy’s a dyke.”

Luis (left); his boss’s dog, Magic; and Junior. Photo: Tayler Smith

Junior, Luis, and Magic

Junior and Luis heard about the Dyke March at the last minute and decided to take Luis’s boss’s dog, Magic, along for the event. Magic, a Cocker Spaniel, is a seasoned marcher; she walks in Brooklyn Pride and the Puerto Rican Day Parade opens in a new tab , too.

Junior described the march as “diverse” and continued: “That’s the meaning of the march, you know? Everybody can be the way they want to be.”

Shay (left); their partner, Jamie; and their dog, Archie. Photo: Tayler Smith

Shay, Jamie, and Archie

This family has been attending Dyke March together for three years, since Shay and Jamie first brought home their Morkie, Archie.



“I’m excited to see all the queers in one place and to march with them,” Jamie said. “We were standing here and seeing signs that make us laugh. Just people that get it. I don’t need to look far; they’re all around me right now.”

Julia poses with her puppy, Lulu, ahead of the Dyke March. Photo: Tayler Smith

Julia and Lulu

This was Julia and Lulu’s first Dyke March. Lulu, who Julia rescued from True North Rescue Mission opens in a new tab in Brooklyn, is only four months old and was cuddling close to her mom and friends ahead of the march.



“I’m a dyke,” Julia said. “I like to think my dog’s a dyke, too. I’m here to support the dyke mission.”

Chivita and their service dog, Arrebol, get ready to march together. Photo: Tayler Smith

Chivita and Arrebol

Arrebol is Chivita’s service dog. About 18 months ago, they were matched through Heritage Service Dogs opens in a new tab , which is, according to their Instagram page opens in a new tab , “a cross-disability organization created to help people through the process of raising and training their own service dog.”

This year, Arrebol joined Chivita for their first-ever NYC Dyke March and was sporting some booties on his feet (“safety first,” Chivita said). “I’m here to bask in, like, dyke, gender-queer abundance and beauty and just take up space with my people — and my pup.”

Nicole and Josie (appropriately) wear matching flannel as they walk in their first-ever Dyke March together. Photo: Tayler Smith

Nicole and Josie

This year was Nicole’s first Dyke March, so they were sure to don some flannel (and drape some over their Pit Bull / Hound, Josie), and head to 5th Avenue. Nicole, who co-parents Josie with their best friend, said it was important to them to show up this year for both political and personal reasons.

“This is my first non-corporate pride event, and I didn’t realize how important that was until I just did more research after I got out of a really long, committed relationship,” Nicole said. “I had never really participated in many pride events, so [I’m] just learning more. It’s important.”