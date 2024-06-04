Dog Breeding Facility Fined a Record $35 Million for Animal Cruelty Against 4,000 Beagles

In 2022, over 4,000 Beagles were rescued from an Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia after the breeding site received numerous violations opens in a new tab from the United States Department of Agriculture. The Beagles were found underfed, wounded, and destined for gruesome ends in testing facilities — but with the help of the Humane Society of the United States opens in a new tab (HSUS), many of the rescued dogs were able to thrive and find homes. Monday, Inotiv, the parent company of the medical research company Envigo, agreed to pay $35 million for their horrific breeding operations — the largest ever fine in an animal welfare case.

The investigation

The U.S. Justice Department, along with the HSUS, removed over 4,000 Beagles from Envigo’s facility in July of 2022. Envigo was raising the dogs to be sold to testing facilities, where the Beagles would have eventually been tortured by high doses of toxic substances. Most would have been killed at the end of the testing or as a result of the drugs, reported the HSUS opens in a new tab . It’s common for Beagles to be chosen for animal testing because of their calm temperaments — according to the USDA, 60,000 Beagles are victims of experimental testing each year opens in a new tab .

At Envigo’s breeding facility, where the dogs were bred and kept before being sold to labs, the conditions were just as dire. The Department of Agriculture found many instances of animal cruelty at the site. “They noted things like 25 puppies who died of cold exposure at the facility in the past, maggots that were in dog food, and animals with medical conditions that should have received treatment [but did not],” said Lindsay Hamrick opens in a new tab , the director of shelter outreach and engagement for the Humane Society. Dogs were euthanized without sedation opens in a new tab , drinking water was filthy, and cages were infrequently cleaned, reported AP News.

Related article opens in a new tab 4,000 Beagles Rescued From a Research Facility Need Homes opens in a new tab It’s one paw in front of the other for these dogs as they adjust to life in safe homes.



A federal judge approved a plan for the dogs to be rescued, and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) intervened with help from the HSUS. After the rescue was highly publicized, thousands of applications for fostering and adopting the Beagles came in, and the pups were placed in loving homes opens in a new tab .

The plea agreement

The $35 million fine was the result of a guilty plea for knowingly violating the Animal Welfare Act, as well as the Clean Water Act. Eleven million dollars in fines resulted from violating the Animal Welfare Act — which is the largest ever fine opens in a new tab issued in the act’s history.