Every dog is beautiful, obviously. Some are a little less conventionally beautiful than others, but that doesn’t make them any less adorable — and it definitely doesn’t make them less deserving of a loving home. One dog, Picasso (full name Picasso Gemini Humperdink), recently got the home he deserved, and his story is setting an example for others to adopt dogs considered “less adoptable. opens in a new tab ”

Picasso’s story

Picasso was saved from a shelter and brought to Paws for Life K9 opens in a new tab , where he was immediately put under the care of Dr. Zoe Ramagnano, reported The Daily James opens in a new tab on Instagram. After a series of X-rays, the team at Paws for Life K9 discovered Picasso was born with a condition called leftward campylorrhinis lateralis and prognathia opens in a new tab , also known as wry nose.

Dr. Ramagnano stayed with Picasso under observation from day one — day and night — so she could keep watch over his breathing and swallowing. She discovered that Picasso was incredibly capable. “Despite his deformity, he lives a completely full and happy life. He is able to eat on his own and uses his nose to smell all the lovely smells outside,” Dr. Ramagnano told opens in a new tab . “He plays with other dogs and toys. He is even able to chew on bones, albeit he does it sideways.”

And the fairytale ending? During all this time watching Picasso thrive, Dr. Ramagnano fell head over heels with the pup — and she decided to adopt him herself. “He is magical, and I have completely fallen in love with him,” she told People.

Picasso is now home opens in a new tab with Dr. Ramagnano and her family, where he has already earned the nicknames Pico, Little Man, and Picosito. As reported by The Daily James, Picasso “is already helping other foster dogs to feel safe and loved.”

Why you should adopt a “less adoptable” dog

Adopting a dog with special needs may not be as expensive or time-consuming as it might sound — each dog is different. “He does require his face to be wiped daily and will require regular dental cleanings,” Dr. Ramagnano said. “We consulted with three veterinary surgeons regarding his deformity. None of them recommended surgical correction because he is comfortable and can function normally.”

Kristen Hassen, director of American Pets Alive! opens in a new tab and Human Animal Support Services opens in a new tab , advocates for adopting less adoptable animals. When it comes to special needs pets, she believes they are more adaptable than people give them credit for. “The fear is a lot greater than the reality,” Hassen told The Wildest opens in a new tab . “The vast majority of people who take home a pet with special needs are glad that they did.”

Hassen and Dr. Ramagnano share the hope that people will consider less adoptable pets when they are looking to bring home a new family member. The truth is that all pets impact pet parents’ schedules, cost money opens in a new tab , and will at some point encounter health issues. Pets with special needs may require slightly more attention, but the difference in responsibility isn’t always massive.

“They have special needs because they’re all individuals,” Hassen said. “What we want people to do is, when they do look for their next pet, consider all of those animals that are waiting for a person just like them, and who want to be seen, and are often not seen in the midst of all the puppy and kitten adorableness.”