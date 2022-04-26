11 Essential Hiking Gear for Your Dog · The Wildest

11 Must-Have Items to Take on a Hike with Your Pup

When heading out on a hike with your dog, the items you pack will vary from trip to trip and dog to dog, but there are a few things that every hiker should have packed. Here are the top ten hiking essentials for pet parents. Don’t forget these hiking essentials.

by Dan Nelson
June 1, 2021
A German Shepherd dog wearing a red hiking backpack on a rocky trail.
Being on the hiking trail with your dog is the perfect time to enjoy some nature-induced R&R, engage in thoughtful movement, and stop to smell the clover (or anything else that crosses your dog’s nose). But no hiker or dog companion should venture far up a trail without being properly prepared for the journey ahead — especially if that voyage includes treacherous conditions (weather or terrain). While the items you pack will vary from trip to trip and dog to dog, there are a few things each and every hiker — human or dog — should be equipped with, including items you may need in an emergency. Below, our essentials for a pup-accompanied hike.

11 Hiking Essentials

1. Doggy backpack (for longer hikes)

OneTigris Dog Travel Backpack
$36

Why do all the work yourself, right? Let your dog carry their own gear in a dog backpack. Working dogs (and strong dogs) will love this. Dogs can be trained to carry gear, but don’t put packs on dogs younger than a year old to avoid developmental problems and be sure to keep the bag light with things like treats, doggie bags, a portable charger, etc.

$36 at Amazon

2. Basic first aid kit

Kurgo First Aid Kit for Dogs Cats
Kurgo First Aid Kit
$27

Hopefully you’ll never need it, but stash this pet first aid kit in your pack just in case. The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends a checklist of items for your dog’s first aid kit and the Red Cross also offers classes in pet first aid. If you’re looking to cover the basics, this 50-piece set contains everything from sting-relief pads to tweezers to antiseptic to splint sticks, covering you for many common emergencies.

$27 at Chewy

3. Dog food (and trail treats)

stasher bag
Stasher Pet Parent Four Pack
$56

You should pack more food than your dog normally eats because they will be burning more calories than usual, and if you do end up having to spend an extra night out there, you need to keep your pup fed. Trail treats serve the same purpose for the dog as they do for you — quick energy and a pick-me-up during a strenuous day of hiking.

$56 at Stasher

4. Water (and water bowl)

blue water bottle
Springer Growler Travel Bottle
$28

Don’t count on there being water along the trail for the dog. Figure what you’ll drink between water sources, and then add an extra liter. If you plan to rely on wilderness water sources, be sure to include some method of purification, whether a chemical additive, such as iodine, or a filtration device. Pack enough extra water to meet all your dog’s drinking needs and a collapsible water bowl.

$28 at Springer

5. Equipment (leash and collar, or harness)

Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness
$50

Even if your pup is absolutely trained to voice command and stays at heel without a leash, sometimes they are required by law or just by common courtesy, so you should have a leash handy at all times. This harness has four points of adjustment, so you can ensure the perfect fit. Foam padding makes it comfortable and prevents chafing during your voyage.

$50 at Ruffwear

6. Dog-friendly insect repellent

the insect repellent in a brown bottle
Public Goods Insect Repellents
$12

Be aware that some animals, and some people, have strong negative reactions to certain insect repellents. So, before leaving home, dab a little repellent on a patch of your dog’s fur to test your dog’s reaction to it. Look for signs of drowsiness, lethargy, or nausea. Remember to restrict repellent applications to those places the dog can’t lick — the shoulders, the back of the neck, and around the ears (staying well clear of the ears and inner ears). These areas are also near the most logical places mosquitoes will be looking for exposed skin (at the eyes, nose, and inner ears) to bite. And don’t forget to check your dog’s entire body for ticks, foxtails, and other trail troublemakers after your hike.

$12 at Public Goods

7. ID tags (and a picture)

"have your people call my people" on a dog tag
Trill Paws Call My People Tag
$28

Your dog should always wear ID tags, and since a dog lost in the woods can lose their collar, I’d heartily recommend microchipping them and using a GPS device with them as well. Carry a photo of your dog in your pack. If your dog gets lost far from home, you can use the image to make flyers to post in the surrounding communities.

$28 at Trill Paws

8. Dog booties

the black boots
Ruffwear Summit Trex Dog Boots
$30

Another must-have are dog booties. These help protect your dog’s feet from rough ground or harsh vegetation. They also keep bandages secure if your dog damages their pads.

$30 at Ruffwear

9. Poop bags (and trowel)

PLANET POOP Compostable Dog Poop Bags
Planet Poop Compostable Dog Poop Bags
$19

You’ll need poop bags to clean up after your dog on popular trails. When conditions warrant, you can use the trowel to take care of your dog’s poop. Just pretend you are a cat — dig a small hole six to eight inches deep in the forest duff, deposit the dog waste, and fill in the hole.

$19 at Amazon

10. Sun protection

Epi-Pet Sun Protector Spray for Pets
Epi-Pet Sun Protector Spray for Pets
$18
$16

Just because they’re covered in fur doesn’t mean dogs are immune to sunburn and skin cancer. Hairless and short-haired dogs could use some sunblock. But put away the Coppertone — this sun protector spray protects dogs from sunburn and skin inflammation without greasing up their coats. 

$16 at Amazon

11. Nutrition (extra food)

the protein bar in red
Protein-Packed Natural Dog Treats
$10

Just as you packed for your pup, pack enough food for yourself so that you’ll have some left over after an eventful trip — the extra food will keep you fed and fueled during an emergency.

$10 at Bond Pets

This information has been adapted with permission from Dan Nelson’s Best Hikes with Dogs: Western Washington, 2nd Ed., published by The Mountaineers Books.

Dan Nelson

Dan Nelson

Dan Nelson is the author of several guidebooks, and creator of three best-selling national series: Snowshoe Routes series, Best Hikes with Dogs series, and Day Hiking series.

