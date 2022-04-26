11 Must-Have Items to Take on a Hike with Your Pup
When heading out on a hike with your dog, the items you pack will vary from trip to trip and dog to dog, but there are a few things that every hiker should have packed. Here are the top ten hiking essentials for pet parents. Don’t forget these hiking essentials.
Being on the hiking trail with your dog is the perfect time to enjoy some nature-induced R&R, engage in thoughtful movement, and stop to smell the clover (or anything else that crosses your dog’s nose). But no hiker or dog companion should venture far up a trail without being properly prepared for the journey ahead — especially if that voyage includes treacherous conditions (weather or terrain). While the items you pack will vary from trip to trip and dog to dog, there are a few things each and every hiker — human or dog — should be equipped with, including items you may need in an emergency. Below, our essentials for a pup-accompanied hike.
11 Hiking Essentials
1. Doggy backpack (for longer hikes)
2. Basic first aid kit
3. Dog food (and trail treats)
4. Water (and water bowl)
5. Equipment (leash and collar, or harness)
6. Dog-friendly insect repellent
7. ID tags (and a picture)
8. Dog booties
9. Poop bags (and trowel)
10. Sun protection
11. Nutrition (extra food)
This information has been adapted with permission from Dan Nelson’s Best Hikes with Dogs: Western Washington, 2nd Ed., published by The Mountaineers Books.
Dan Nelson
Dan Nelson is the author of several guidebooks, and creator of three best-selling national series: Snowshoe Routes series, Best Hikes with Dogs series, and Day Hiking series.
