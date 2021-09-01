How to Help Animals Impacted by Hurricane Ida

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

With power lines down, flooding still in progress, and heatwaves on the horizon, many animals are still suffering from the impact of Hurricane Ida — not to mention the hundreds of dogs and cats who were evacuated to now-overcrowded shelters outside of the storm’s path. For those of you who want to ensure the homeless pets of Louisiana are cared for in the aftermath of the storm’s devastation, we’ve compiled a list of resources. Whether you’re looking to donate to animal rescue missions or foster (or adopt!) a displaced pet, these organizations need your help...

Animal-Focused Disaster Relief Organizations

The following organizations are dedicated to animal welfare year-round — from passing anti-poaching laws to building elephant habitats, they make the world a happier place for domestic and wild animals alike. Right now, they’re on the ground in Louisiana protecting pets in need.

Wings of Rescue is an organization leading the most significant disaster relief option for animals: safe, early evacuation. Hundreds of pets from shelters in Hurricane Ida’s predicted path were loaded onto planes and flown to shelters miles away, where they now await adoption. Wings of Rescue relies on donations to charter planes and stock veterinary supplies. They are literally in the air now evacuating another 200 dogs, cats, and rabbits from Hammond, LA to shelter partners in Cincinnati, OH and Georgetown, DE (see full list below).

The IFAW disaster response teams are highly trained and undeterred by danger — they’ve rescued animals from volcanoes in Indonesia, earthquakes in Haiti, and bushfires in Australia. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry officially requested the IFAW’s assistance, and they’ve since been at work finding, rescuing, and sheltering lost and injured pets.

The Louisiana SPCA is working with local law enforcement to respond to animal-related 911 calls. They’re providing animals and people in New Orleans with cooling pods and setting up feed-in-place stations for pets who were left behind but remain safely sheltered. Follow their Instagram opens in a new tab for daily updates on their efforts.

The Humane Society’s Animal Rescue and Response Team aids animals in areas impacted by natural disasters. In addition to seeking donations for their disaster relief fund, the Humane Society is accepting volunteer opens in a new tab applications for future deployments.

Shelters in Need of Adopters and Fosters

It goes without saying that the most impactful way to help a displaced animal is to give them a new home. If you’re not able to adopt, perhaps a dog or cat can crash on your couch for a short-term fostering stint? The following shelters are just some of the many that are desperately in need of adopters and fosters after taking in hundreds of animals evacuated from LA. If you’re not local, consider donating to offset the influx of supplies, veterinary, and lodging costs.