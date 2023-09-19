10 Super Foods For You and Your Dog · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Can My Dog Eat This?

10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog

From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.

by Claudia Kawczynska
Updated September 19, 2023
Puppy eating a bowl of blueberries
Luke Liable / Stocksy
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

You’ve heard about “superfoods” for humans (lookin’ at you, salmon and blueberries). But what makes a food  “super” for dogs? Canine superfoods deliver the maximum amount of nutrients with minimum calories. And as it turns out, lots of superfoods for dogs are good for humans, too. 

The nutrient-packed picks below will help your dog (and you) fight disease, boost energy, and maintain good health in general. They make great additions to your dog’s diet — whether you feed them packaged dog food or home-cooked meals. Just be sure to introduce these foods gradually and in proper portions — and run them by your vet first if your dog has any dietary or health issues.

10 Superfoods for Dogs

kale chips prepared for dogs
Danny Owens / Stocksy

1. Kale

This supercharged leafy green contains loads of vitamins, including A, E, and C. Kale is a good source of antioxidants and helps the liver detoxify the body. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. If your dog has bladder stones or kidney disease, ask your vet before feeding your dog kale; it may need to be avoided.

Dog chewing on carrot while lying on rug
Duet Postscriptum / Stocksy

2. Carrots

Crunchy and naturally sweet, carrots are loved by most dogs. They’re loaded with carotenoids, fiber, vitamins C and K (which aids in blood clotting to help wounds heal), as well as potassium. They also have magnesium, manganese, most of the B vitamins, and phosphorus, which is required for energy production, among other things.

Man with dog bowl and AAV overlay

Meet the Kin. A new app for 24/7 pet parent support.

Nutrition question or concern? Subscribe now and connect with licensed experts immediately. For under $5/month.

Ask an Expert
jack russell terrier dog gnawing on pumpkin
Alexander Borisenko / Alamy Stock Photo

3. Pumpkin

Low in calories and high in soluble fiber, pumpkin helps maintain a healthy digestive tract. It is low in sodium and exceptionally high in carotenoids, potassium, and vitamin C; it also has some calcium and B vitamins. Canned organic pureed pumpkin can be found at grocery stores but be sure that it is pure and not a pie filling — it should have no sugar or spices added.

a blue plate of sweet potato chips for dogs
Gabriel Bucataru / Stocksy

4. Sweet Potatoes

These tuberous root veggies are rich in beta-carotene and boast 150% more antioxidants than blueberries. Sweet potatoes are also super high in heart-healthy vitamin A and packed with vitamin C to keep your dog’s immune system strong.

Dog standing below a table of tuna fish
Olga Sibirskaya / Stocksy

5. Fish

Oily fishes like herring, salmon, sardines, mackerel, and anchovies are bursting with omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s can do wonders for your dog’s skin, coat and brain; it can also inhibit inflammatory processes that cause arthritic pain and other chronic canine conditions. (If your dog has any of these conditions, ask your vet if fish oil in capsule form might help too.) Fish are also an excellent protein source, with many essential vitamins and minerals.

Hand grabbing bunde of dry seaweed (nori) wrapped
Sarah Chai / Pexels

6. Nori (dried seaweed)

Dried edible seaweed is a Japanese staple. Often associated with sushi, nori is available in some supermarkets, especially those that stock Asian food items. It has protein, galactans (a soluble fiber), vitamins C, E and all the Bs, and minerals such as zinc and copper. It also contains some lesser-known sterols and chlorophyll, which may help regulate metabolism. Nori may also aid in fat metabolism, immune function, and anti-tumor responses. Be sure to buy low-sodium nori to keep your dog’s salt intake in check.

a bowl of brown chia seeds with a spoon scooping
Harald Walker / Stocksy

7. Chia seeds

The seeds of this traditional grain have several of the same benefits as the more well-known “super seed” flax. But unlike flax seed, you don’t need to grind them to reap the health benefits. You can simply sprinkle seeds onto your dog’s meals. The nutritional benefits of chia include fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, antioxidants, and even protein. They are also highly absorbent, which means they can help hydrate the body.

A tablespoon of quinoa
Harald Walker / Stocksy

8. Quinoa

Commonly considered a grain, quinoa is actually a seed related to spinach. It’s a complete protein, supplying all eight of the essential amino acids and is a good source of fiber, folate, magnesium, iron, phosphorous, and many phytochemicals. One of the few vegetable sources of complete proteins, quinoa is a potent antioxidant and helps reduce the risk of diabetes.

dog looking into a bowl of plain yogurt
Luke Liable / Stocksy

9. Yogurt

Yogurt contains active cultures known as probiotics (aka, healthy bacteria), which help keep bad bacteria away. It may improve gut function, contains a number of nutrients, including protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, potassium, zinc, and iodine. It is also a fair source of other B vitamins, such as riboflavin and pantothenic acid (required for enzyme action and energy production, as well as other cellular functions).

Dog smelling a cup on blueberries
Jahor Mylnikau / Alamy Stock Photo

10. Blueberries

Loaded with phytochemicals, blueberries are a great treat for your dog year-round (you can buy them fresh or frozen). The deep blue color comes from anthocyanidins, which are potent antioxidants; blueberries also supply vitamins C and E, manganese, and fiber. It’s best to give your dog small quantities since gorging on this tasty fruit can adversely affect canine (and human) bowel movements.

A Few Other Healthy Foods For Dogs

In addition to these superfoods, there are many natural, fresh, wholesome foods that dogs and humans can thrive on, including apples, green beans, papaya, leafy greens, liver and hearts, eggs, oats, bananas, wheat grass, cranberries, nuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut oil, parsley, wheat germ, apple cider vinegar, and many more. For dogs, animal protein such as chicken, turkey, duck, lamb, goat, rabbit, pork, beef, fish, and venison should also be an integral part of their meals.

Natural Dog Food Recipe: Fish and Potato Bites

Your dog will love this recipe for a salmon-based dog food treat. It is easy to make with basic ingredients that you have at home. Directions for this incredible homemade dog food recipe include mixing salmon (or chicken), some sweet potatoes, and a bit of broth. Learn how to provide your dog with nutritious, natural, delicious homemade dog food and treats that are made with little or no fuss. Use organic and non-GMO ingredients where available.

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 cups whole wheat flour

  • 2 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

  • 1 cup low-sodium beef or chicken broth

  • 1 5.5 oz. can skinned and boned salmon or chicken, well-drained **

  • 4 Tbsp. dried parsley

  • 1⁄4 cup fish, safflower, or olive oil

  • 1 tsp. iodized salt

DIRECTIONS

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients until a paste is formed.

2. Roll out the mixture on a lightly floured cutting board until about 1⁄4 -inch thick.

3. Cut the sheet into approximately 80 pieces. Place pieces on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

4. Use the center rack in an oven preheated to 300°F. Bake for 45 minutes.

5. Turn the oven off and let the pieces dry out for 3 to 4 hours or overnight.

6. Remove and store in an airtight container.

**Natural cooked shredded chicken breast can be substituted for canned chicken. If substituting chicken breast, boil 1⁄2 lb. chicken breast until very tender (30-plus minutes), drain, cool, and shred.

Nutritional Information

Yield: 80 pieces, which feeds a medium-sized dog for about 5 days at 16 pieces per day.
Serving size: 8 pieces

Per Serving
Energy: 296 calories
Protein: 12 grams
Carbohydrates: 48 grams
Fat: 8 grams
Omega-3 fatty acids: 2 grams
Dietary fiber: 7 grams
Calcium: 72 mg

This recipe for dogs comes from pet nutritionist Roschelle Heuberger, PhD’s article on how to save money with homemade dog food. Important: Many veterinarians still feel that homemade dog food diets, when fed exclusively, may result in nutritional imbalances and vitamin/mineral deﬁciencies that may pose threats to canine health. If you choose to feed your dog homemade dog food, it is important that you understand and provide what your dog needs to stay healthy. Veterinary nutritionists can assist in developing suitable individualized homemade dog food meal plans. While caution was taken to give safe recommendations and accurate instructions in this article, it is impossible to predict an individual dog’s reaction to any food or ingredient. You should consult your vets and use personal judgment when applying this information to your own dog’s diet.

Illustration of food bowlDog

Claudia Kawczynska

Claudia Kawczynska was co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Bark for 20 years. She also edited the best-selling anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot.

Related articles