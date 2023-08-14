Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

You’ve got your friends you vacation with, your friends you have over for watch parties of your favorite trashy TV show, and you have your camping friends. These are the people who know how to tie the trash bag high enough in the tree, who bring extra sunscreen and bug spray, and who know roasting two marshmallows at once is the way to go. These folks are all great choices to keep in your circle, but at the end of the day, your real go-to camping buddy is your dog. But is your pup up for all the camping adventures, such as, say, canoeing?

If you’re thinking about taking your dog along for an overnight canoeing trip, a little planning will ensure a safe and happy journey. Here are a few tips to help you plan your canoeing adventure.

Will Your Dog Like Canoeing?

First, consider whether your dog will actually enjoy going out on a canoe. The truth is that not all dogs can be chill while in and around the water. Beyond that, will they tolerate the tedium of sitting in a boat, be at ease with the rocking, and sleep soundly in a tent?

Try this: For your maiden voyage, opt for an easy day trip close to home rather than a hardcore back-country expedition. Lazy-water journeys are just right for many dogs. Most dogs will hop into a canoe out of curiosity, especially if treats are involved, but allow yours plenty of time to feel secure. Plan ahead and train your dog to be in a boat opens in a new tab .

Five Tips for Taking Your Pup on a Canoe Adventure

1. Give Your Dog Plenty of Time to Stretch

Before launching, take a swim opens in a new tab , roam the shoreline, or play a game of fetch opens in a new tab . “Don’t forget that your pup has been watching you pack up at home, sat patiently for a long car ride, and is in a new and exciting place,” says Kathryn Howell, owner of Dog Paddling Adventures opens in a new tab , a Canadian travel outfit offering wilderness excursions for people and their dogs. “To [expect] them to sit still like a good pup for an hour in the boat may be too much to ask.”

2. Follow Water Safety and Bring a Lifejacket

Let’s face it: water is never-never land for many dogs. Many Labs would take “just one more” swim all day if you let them. That’s why a lifejacket is essential, even for bona fide water dogs, as they can be affected by fast river currents, water intoxication opens in a new tab , cold water, or a disorienting fall out of a capsized canoe. Doggie personal flotation devices (Ruff Wear opens in a new tab makes a great one called a K-9 Float Coat opens in a new tab ) provide security for puppies, seniors, and timid swimmers; they also keep wet dogs warm after a swim or cool by trapping moisture and blocking the sun.

3. Bring All the Right Gear

You’ll need a few things to have a successful trip in addition to a lifejacket. A leash may be helpful if you plan on exploring on land, but never leash your dog to the canoe or any other boat. A few must-haves for your trip include bowls opens in a new tab , fresh water, food, a mat, a towel, and a pair of tweezers for tick removal opens in a new tab . It’s good practice to pack out what you pack in, which includes dog poop. So, bring plenty of poop bags.

4. Teach Basic Obedience Cues

When you are out on the water or camping with your dog, it’s also helpful for them to follow basic cues like stay, leave it opens in a new tab , and, of course, have a spot-on recall opens in a new tab . At camp, good canine manners are a must. Your pup should be well-behaved around fellow campers and willing to follow your cues during new situations.

5. Give Your Dog a Place to Settle In

Allow your pup time throughout the day to get their energy out. Trips usually entail wet dogs rolling in sand with tongues lolling and paws pointing skyward, but letting dogs be dogs pays off later. “By the time dusk settles in, they are fast asleep,” Howell says of her canine clientele. If you’ve brought a comfy mat for your dog to sleep on, after dinner you’ll be able to kick back by the fire and listen to owls call out and coyotes yelp in the distance while your dog takes a snooze.

Things Don’t Always Go Perfectly

If canoe-camping with your dog isn’t postcard-perfect on the first try, don’t give up. Skip the campout, perhaps, and take a relaxing, low-key afternoon paddle together. Most dogs would rather do anything than be left behind, and with patience and time, you’ll be rewarded with a seasoned traveling companion.