Introducing Little Chonk’s Subway Series

In 2016, the Metro Transit Authority (MTA) in New York City introduced new regulations banning commuters from being accompanied by their dogs on the subway unless pets were, “enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers.” If you’ve ever enjoyed the unique commotion of New York City’s transit system, you know there are far worse things you can encounter on the train at any given moment than a cute pup, and “annoying” doesn’t even begin to cover it. Personally, I have more than once witnessed someone clipping their toenails on the L, but I digress.
Of course, New Yorkers don’t go down that easy. Pet parents quickly found loopholes around the ban with creative means of enclosing their dogs in containers — cutting holes in garbage bags to wrap around them the way you’d fit a sweater became a popular option. So, it’s unsurprising a new Brooklyn-based company has created a solution that doesn’t involve trash bags or uncomfortably stuffing your dog in a tote.
Inspired by Maxine the Fluffy Corgiopens in a new tab and her parents’ hectic schedule, Little Chonkopens in a new tab created The Maxine One as a direct response to these traveling concerns. It’s a backpack-style carrier constructed specifically with your pet’s comfort in mind, designed with high-density fabrics for a more rigid layout that’ll keep you and your dog’s backs straighter. For those who fear fastening your dog to your back is destined to result in them hopping off and springing down the block, do not fret. The carrier features a reinforced wrap-around padded neck collar and grab handles on all four sides to ensure your pup’s safety and security. Little Chonk’s bag achieves this all without constricting furry passengers or making them feel squished.
It’s easily collapsible to guarantee a seamless onboarding process when loading your pet inside. Once fully strapped in, the four sets of heft handles make for quick loading onto a bus, train, car, plane, bike, unicycle — however you travel, it’s ready. Beyond that, The Maxine One is nearly weather-proof. Granted, New York City’s slush-filled wintersopens in a new tab and sewer rain springs are truly the stuff of nightmares, so it’s not surprising Little Chonk would come prepared. The bag’s exterior is entirely waterproof and accompanied by a strong interior to prevent rips.
It even features a “tail port” that allows your dog to let it all hang out — so to speak — decreasing pressure on their tail and increasing circulation to the area. The Maxine One is currently only available in one size, accommodating for dogs up to 50 lbs. However, it’s ideal for pups with a chest girth between 19-30” and back length from 14-19”. A Maxine One S for dogs with a slighter small build is soon to be released — you can join the company’s waitlistopens in a new tab for earliest access.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
