Sam Klein’s Holiday Gift Guide For Dog Parents

The interior designer merges her love of design and dogs with these holiday gift picks.

by Avery Felman
November 17, 2021
Sam Klein with her pets
Photo: Courtesy of Sam Klein; Collage: Kinship Creative
To know Samantha Klein is to take a walk through a world of muted pastels — a living room filled with rounded edges and comfortingly familiar mid-century credenzas that, accompanied by plush pillows and shag rugs, all look soft to the touch. Your grandmother’s home may have been adorned with some of these items, but with far less pizzazz and blatant preference for bubblegum pink, we would deign to assume. This is Sam Klein’s world or, @samswhurld, to be exact, in which she showcases her art deco home style with snapshots of her pups, Mochi and Teddy, peppered throughout.

The interior decorator has been featured by Apartment Therapy and Los Angeles Magazine and even has a selection of hand-picked items from Urban Outfitters linked-in bio, along with a discount code for eager fans to shop her well-curated favorites. Merging her love of design and dogs, Klein gave us a sneak peek into the things her pets love most, as well as their must-have holiday picks. Below, the products that caught our eye.

dog sweater with clouds
Little Beast Silver Linings Sweater
$65
the pink dog bowl
Felli Pet Elevated Acrylic Pet Bowl
$15
the poop bag holder in lavender
Wild One Poop Bag Carrier
$12
Burt's Bees Dog Waterless Shampoo Spray
Burt’s Bees Dog Waterless Shampoo Spray
$7
the dog bed in bright colors
Dusen Dusen Landscape Dog Bed
$198
the couch in green
Boots & Barkley Sofa Dog Bed
$14
the collar with pink and red heart
Kip & Co Big Hearted Dog Collar
$25
the cat bed in black and white
Lazy Oaf Happy Sad Dog Floor Cushion
$120
the Wisdom Premium Dog DNA Kit
Wisdom Panel Premium DNA Test for Dogs
$160

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

