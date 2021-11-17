Sam Klein’s Holiday Gift Guide For Dog Parents

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

To know Samantha Klein is to take a walk through a world of muted pastels — a living room filled with rounded edges and comfortingly familiar mid-century credenzas that, accompanied by plush pillows and shag rugs, all look soft to the touch. Your grandmother’s home may have been adorned with some of these items, but with far less pizzazz and blatant preference for bubblegum pink, we would deign to assume. This is Sam Klein’s world or, @samswhurld opens in a new tab , to be exact, in which she showcases her art deco home style with snapshots of her pups, Mochi and Teddy, peppered throughout.

The interior decorator has been featured by Apartment Therapy and Los Angeles Magazine and even has a selection of hand-picked items from Urban Outfitters linked-in bio, along with a discount code for eager fans to shop her well-curated favorites. Merging her love of design and dogs, Klein gave us a sneak peek into the things her pets love most, as well as their must-have holiday picks. Below, the products that caught our eye.