8 Holistic Brands Curated by Integrative Veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt
The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea/tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Being a pet parent — in this era where our pets are basically our kidsopens in a new tab — is confusing. You want to give your pets what they deserve, and that often means looking beyond Western medicine to holistic health and wellness. If the Instagram algorithm knows you’re a dedicated pet parent, you likely get targeted ads about the holistic products you should get for your dog or cat to keep them healthy, happy, and safe. But it’s tough to know which of those products are actually the ones for your pet.
I want my patients to feel that they can confidently choose food, treats, supplements, and more. I opened my holistic practice as a way to create an ongoing resource for pet parents to find products that are not only safe and effective but exceed the current standards in pet care.
This curated guide of some of my favorite products includes everything from chemical-free parasite prevention to a product that is shifting the paradigm of how we feed our pets by focusing on how we feed.
I hope this guidance helps take some of the questions out of your life as a pet parent and helps ensure your dog or cat lives their best life.
Dr. Lindsey Wendt, DVM, CVA, CVFT, CCRT
Dr. Lindsey Wendt is the founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care, where she provides well-rounded, customized health care to pet parents. She is certified in veterinary acupuncture, physical therapy, and Chinese veterinary food therapy. She is also a member of The Wildest Collective. Read more about Dr. Wendt hereopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Meet 5 New Innovative Pet Startups
Leap Venture Studio is a springboard for these companies designing “flexitarian” pet diets, state-of-the-art health tools, and more.
- opens in a new tab
Are GMO Foods Safe For Your Dog?
Holistic vet Robert Silver breaks it down.
- opens in a new tab
How to Make Homemade Dog Kibble
Learn how to make dry dog food with this easy homemade dog kibble dish.
- opens in a new tab
Raw Food Diets for Cats: An Explainer
Cats are obligate carnivores — that we know. But do they need to eat like wild animals? We asked a holistic vet about the pros and cons of primal diets.
- opens in a new tab
Dandy Takes Your Dog’s Wellness Personally
Wellness devotee Danielle Sobel on creating customizable supplements, making life easier for pet parents, and supporting local rescues.