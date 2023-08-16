25 Barbiecore Names for Your New Pet · The Wildest

Skip to main content

25 Barbiecore Names for Your New Pet

Here are the pinkest, sparkliest, wittiest Barbie movie-inspired names for your dog or cat.

by Sio Hornbuckle
August 18, 2023
the cast of Barbie with a small white cat and white Pit Bull dog
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures and Kinship Creative
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

We’re a few weeks out from the height of Barbiemania, but the film’s cultural impact shows no sign of slowing. Ticket screenings are still selling out, Barbie’s signature pink is still popping up everywhere from the Gap to Burger King, and “Hi, Barbie!” is still the only way to greet a group of friends. For those of you who are adopting a new pet — or considering adopting a new pet or looking for a new nickname for an already adopted pet — it makes sense that you’d want to honor the monoculture moment with a Barbie-themed pet name. 

The beauty of Barbie is that she’s everything (unlike Ken, who’s, say it with me, just Ken.) And if Barbie’s everything, then every pet name can be a Barbie name. Ever met a dog named Pilot? Yeah, that’s Barbie. Doc? That’s Barbie (played by Hari Nef). Luna? Barbie’s been to the moon. Scout? She’s one of those. Princess? That’s Barbie (in 40 movies and counting). 

So, no pressure to find the perfect Barbie pet name because, really, when you think about it, all roads lead to Barbie. She is everywhere. But if you’re looking for a more specific nod, we have you covered. Below are some of our favorite Barbiecore names for cats and dogs.  

Barbie Universe Names

Barbie

Obviously. 

Ken 

The doll might be “just Ken,” but Gosling’s performance makes this a pet-worthy name. 

Allan 

A great name for your second adoptee: Remember, “all of Ken’s clothes fit him.”

Midge 

Though quickly discontinued by Mattel (because, as the narrator of the movie says, a pregnant doll is “just too weird”), Midge remains iconic. 

Ruth 

If your pet’s a die-hard Barbie fan, name them after Ruth Handler, the founder of Barbie played in the movie by the legendary Rhea Perlman. 

Barbie Cast and Creator Names 

Margot 

The woman herself. It’s like naming your pet Barbie, but a little more subtle (and Australian).

Greta 

Now the highest-grossing woman director of all time, Greta Gerwig’s undoubtedly inspiring the next generation to A) make movies, and B) name their pets after her. 

Helen Mirren

If your pet’s the distant, mysterious type who’s seemingly omnipresent and omniscient (OK, we’re probably talking about a cat here), name them after the Barbie movie narrator who drops wisdom like, “Barbie has a great day every day. Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him.”

Hari 

For the pet with medical ambitions

Issa 

For the pet with political ambitions.

Kate

For the pet who’s…weird

Barbie Soundtrack Names 

Dua

Cue Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.”

Charli 

Cue Charlie XCX’s “Speed Drive.”

Nicki 

Cue Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World.” 

Ice Spice

Okay, cue “Barbie World” again. 

Billie 

For more mellow pets, cue Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?.” 

Rob Thomas 

If your high-“Kenergy” pet is the sort who would totally play a 10-minute guitar riff of a Matchbox Twenty song at you while you politely pretend to be entertained, this name is for you.

Barbiecore Names

Beach 

Name your new friend after Ken’s job: just “beach.”

Cowboy 

A classic pet name, it’s also a nod to the iconic cowboy outfits sported by Barbie and Ken.

Gingham 

That dress. You know the one

Denim 

That vest

Kubrick 

OK, maybe the name doesn’t scream “Barbie,” but that opening 2001: A Space Odyssey nod was too good not to mention.

Pink, Purple, or Blue

Everyone loves a color name: Pink, purple, and blue are the three official colors of the Barbie Dreamhouse. 

Indigo 

If you want to go a little more unique with your colorful name choice, go with Indigo, a popular Barbie World color and a nod to the Indigo Girls, whose song “Closer to Fine” is featured several times in the Barbie movie and covered by Brandi Carlile and her wife, Catherine Carlile, on the soundtrack.

Gene 

One of Greta Gerwig’s childhood crushes, Gene Kelly’s performance in Singin’ in the Rain directly inspired the Ken dream ballet. Thank goodness for that.

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

Related articles