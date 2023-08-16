25 Barbiecore Names for Your New Pet
Here are the pinkest, sparkliest, wittiest Barbie movie-inspired names for your dog or cat.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
We’re a few weeks out from the height of Barbiemania, but the film’s cultural impact shows no sign of slowing. Ticket screenings are still selling out, Barbie’s signature pink is still popping up everywhere from the Gapopens in a new tab to Burger Kingopens in a new tab, and “Hi, Barbie!” is still the only way to greet a group of friends. For those of you who are adopting a new pet — or considering adopting a new pet or looking for a new nickname for an already adopted pet — it makes sense that you’d want to honor the monoculture moment with a Barbie-themed pet name.
The beauty of Barbie is that “she’s everything” (unlike Ken, who’s, say it with me, “just Ken.”) And if Barbie’s everything, then every pet name can be a Barbie name. Ever met a dog named Pilot? Yeah, that’s Barbieopens in a new tab. Doc? That’s Barbieopens in a new tab (played by Hari Nefopens in a new tab). Luna? Barbie’s been to the moonopens in a new tab. Scout? She’s one of thoseopens in a new tab. Princess? That’s Barbieopens in a new tab (in 40 movies and countingopens in a new tab).
So, no pressure to find the perfect Barbie pet name because, really, when you think about it, all roads lead to Barbie. She is everywhere. But if you’re looking for a more specific nod, we have you covered. Below are some of our favorite Barbiecore names for cats and dogs.
Barbie Universe Names
Barbie
Obviously.
Ken
The doll might be “just Ken,” but Gosling’s performance makes this a pet-worthy name.
Allan
A great name for your secondopens in a new tab adoptee: Remember, “all of Ken’s clothes fit himopens in a new tab.”
Midge
Though quickly discontinued by Mattel (because, as the narrator of the movie says, a pregnant doll is “just too weird”), Midge remains iconic.
Ruth
If your pet’s a die-hard Barbie fan, name them after Ruth Handler, the founder of Barbie played in the movie by the legendary Rhea Perlman.
Barbie Cast and Creator Names
Margot
The woman herself. It’s like naming your pet Barbie, but a little more subtle (and Australian).
Greta
Now the highest-grossing woman director of all time, Greta Gerwig’s undoubtedly inspiring the next generation to A) make movies, and B) name their pets after her.
Helen Mirren
If your pet’s the distant, mysterious type who’s seemingly omnipresent and omniscient (OK, we’re probably talking about a cat here), name them after the Barbie movie narrator who drops wisdom like, “Barbie has a great day every day. Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him.”
Hari
For the pet with medical ambitionsopens in a new tab.
Issa
For the pet with political ambitionsopens in a new tab.
Kate
For the pet who’s…weird.
Barbie Soundtrack Names
Dua
Cue Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Nightopens in a new tab.”
Charli
Cue Charlie XCX’s “Speed Driveopens in a new tab.”
Nicki
Cue Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World.opens in a new tab”
Ice Spice
Okay, cue “Barbie World” again.
Billie
For more mellow pets, cue Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?opens in a new tab.”
Rob Thomas
If your high-“Kenergy” pet is the sort who would totally play a 10-minute guitar riff of a Matchbox Twenty song at you while you politely pretend to be entertained, this name is for you.
Barbiecore Names
Beach
Name your new friend after Ken’s job: just “beach.”
Cowboy
A classic pet name, it’s also a nod to the iconic cowboy outfits sported by Barbie and Kenopens in a new tab.
Gingham
That dress. You know the oneopens in a new tab.
Denim
Kubrick
OK, maybe the name doesn’t scream “Barbie,” but that opening 2001: A Space Odyssey nod was too good not to mention.
Pink, Purple, or Blue
Everyone loves a color name: Pink, purple, and blue are the three official colorsopens in a new tab of the Barbie Dreamhouse.
Indigo
If you want to go a little more unique with your colorful name choice, go with Indigo, a popular Barbie World color and a nod to the Indigo Girls, whose song “Closer to Fine” is featured several times in the Barbie movie and coveredopens in a new tab by Brandi Carlile and her wife, Catherine Carlile, on the soundtrack.
Gene
One of Greta Gerwig’s childhood crushesopens in a new tab, Gene Kelly’s performance in Singin’ in the Rain directly inspired the Ken dream ballet. Thank goodness for that.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
33 Items You and Your Pet Need To Finish Out Your Dream Barbie Summer
Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are “kenough.”
- opens in a new tab
The Foggy Dog x Olivia Herrick Collab Is Perfect For This Barbie Summer
Say goodbye to accessories that look like they belong in Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House.
- opens in a new tab
MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams
A watermelon-shaped litter box, crocheted toys, and harnesses and leashes that come in colors your favorite TikTok influencer would envy.
- opens in a new tab
The “Euphoria” Cast’s Pets Have Us Starstruck
Who helps Zendaya, Sydney, Jacob and co. de-stress after the weekly on-screen drama? Their dogs and cats, of course.
- opens in a new tab
You’ve Got Company: How to Cohabitate with a New Dog
Boundaries, right? But if they end up sleeping in bed, that’s cool, too.
- opens in a new tab
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there.