25 Barbiecore Names for Your New Pet

Here are the pinkest, sparkliest, wittiest Barbie movie-inspired names for your dog or cat.

We’re a few weeks out from the height of Barbiemania, but the film’s cultural impact shows no sign of slowing. Ticket screenings are still selling out, Barbie’s signature pink is still popping up everywhere from the Gap opens in a new tab to Burger King opens in a new tab , and “Hi, Barbie!” is still the only way to greet a group of friends. For those of you who are adopting a new pet — or considering adopting a new pet or looking for a new nickname for an already adopted pet — it makes sense that you’d want to honor the monoculture moment with a Barbie-themed pet name.

The beauty of Barbie is that “ she’s everything” (unlike Ken, who’s, say it with me, “ just Ken. ” ) And if Barbie’s everything, then every pet name can be a Barbie name. Ever met a dog named Pilot? Yeah, that’s Barbie opens in a new tab . Doc? That’s Barbie opens in a new tab (played by Hari Nef opens in a new tab ). Luna? Barbie’s been to the moon opens in a new tab . Scout? She’s one of those opens in a new tab . Princess? That’s Barbie opens in a new tab (in 40 movies and counting opens in a new tab ).

So, no pressure to find the perfect Barbie pet name because, really, when you think about it, all roads lead to Barbie. She is everywhere. But if you’re looking for a more specific nod, we have you covered. Below are some of our favorite Barbiecore names for cats and dogs.

Barbie Universe Names

Barbie

Obviously.

Ken

The doll might be “just Ken,” but Gosling’s performance makes this a pet-worthy name.

Allan

A great name for your second opens in a new tab adoptee: Remember, “all of Ken’s clothes fit him opens in a new tab .”

Midge

Though quickly discontinued by Mattel (because, as the narrator of the movie says, a pregnant doll is “just too weird”), Midge remains iconic.

Ruth

If your pet’s a die-hard Barbie fan, name them after Ruth Handler, the founder of Barbie played in the movie by the legendary Rhea Perlman.

Barbie Cast and Creator Names

Margot

The woman herself. It’s like naming your pet Barbie, but a little more subtle (and Australian).

Greta

Now the highest-grossing woman director of all time, Greta Gerwig’s undoubtedly inspiring the next generation to A) make movies, and B) name their pets after her.

Helen Mirren

If your pet’s the distant, mysterious type who’s seemingly omnipresent and omniscient (OK, we’re probably talking about a cat here), name them after the Barbie movie narrator who drops wisdom like, “Barbie has a great day every day. Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him.”

Hari

For the pet with medical ambitions opens in a new tab .

Issa

For the pet with political ambitions opens in a new tab .

Kate

For the pet who’s…weird opens in a new tab .

Barbie Soundtrack Names

Dua

Cue Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night opens in a new tab .”

Charli

Cue Charlie XCX’s “Speed Drive opens in a new tab .”

Nicki

Cue Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World. opens in a new tab ”

Ice Spice

Okay, cue “Barbie World” again.

Billie

For more mellow pets, cue Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For? opens in a new tab .”

Rob Thomas

If your high-“Kenergy” pet is the sort who would totally play a 10-minute guitar riff of a Matchbox Twenty song at you while you politely pretend to be entertained, this name is for you.

Barbiecore Names

Beach

Name your new friend after Ken’s job: just “beach.”

Cowboy

A classic pet name, it’s also a nod to the iconic cowboy outfits sported by Barbie and Ken opens in a new tab .

Gingham

That dress. You know the one opens in a new tab .

Denim

That vest opens in a new tab .

Kubrick

OK, maybe the name doesn’t scream “Barbie,” but that opening 2001: A Space Odyssey nod was too good not to mention.

Pink, Purple, or Blue

Everyone loves a color name: Pink, purple, and blue are the three official colors opens in a new tab of the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Indigo

If you want to go a little more unique with your colorful name choice, go with Indigo, a popular Barbie World color and a nod to the Indigo Girls, whose song “Closer to Fine” is featured several times in the Barbie movie and covered opens in a new tab by Brandi Carlile and her wife, Catherine Carlile, on the soundtrack.

Gene