It’s been clear since the premiere that Euphoria was going to make waves. HBO’s first teen drama, which follows a group of high-school students grappling with addiction, grief, and the typical chaos of teenhood, has inspired thousands of TikToks and tweets that aim to dissect each second of the show. Between the kaleidoscopic cinematography, nostalgic soundtrack, mesmerizing makeup, and, sure, oft-original storylines, there’s plenty for viewers to admire...and speculate on. While there are certainly just as many adults tuned in, the provocative show has become a generational obsession akin to The O.C., Dawson’s Creek, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

With all of the trauma and drama portrayed weekly on Euphoria, it’s no wonder the stars of the show needs to find ways to de-stress during their time off-camera. For many of the actors, this release comes from spending time with their pets. Below we’ve rounded up the cast members’ pets who parade through our social media feeds.

Zendaya’s Dog, Noon

With her character, Rue, battling addiction throughout the series, Zendaya has the heaviest material on all of Euphoria, but thankfully she has her Miniature Schnauzer, Noon opens in a new tab , to turn to when the cameras aren’t rolling. Zendaya adopted Noon six years ago, so the two have been thick as thieves even prior to her appearance on HBO’s airwaves.

Maude Apatow’s Cats, Christopher and Dolly

While Maude has two cats of her own, Christopher and Dolly opens in a new tab (named after Dolly Parton, naturally), she spends plenty of time with her parents’ cats, Honey and Pumpkin opens in a new tab , too. This makes for a feline-filled life, which brings plenty of joy whether they’re comforting her when she’s just had her wisdom teeth out opens in a new tab or she’s crocheting matching hats for her and Dolly opens in a new tab .

Sydney Sweeney’s Dog, Tank

The actress who plays Cassie might be best known, outside of acting, for her love of restoring vintage cars (as she thoroughly documents on TikTok opens in a new tab ) but she’s a devoted dog mom, too. Her rescue Tank is far from camera shy: he’s appeared with her for a Palm Springs Life Magazine opens in a new tab , in Refinery29 opens in a new tab , and of course, on her Instagram.

Jacob Elordi’s Dog, Layla

Many rushed to adopt dogs soon after the pandemic hit but Jacob Elordi opens in a new tab didn’t get around to getting a pup until a year later. His dog, a Golden Retriever named Layla, is a certified service dog who seems to often accompany him in the outside world. “She makes me happy, which is a service,” Elordi told Men’s Health when questioned about her service dog status.

Barbie Ferreira’s Cat, Morty

Perhaps the chicest of all of the Euphoria cast pets is Barbie Ferreira’s Sphynx cat, Morty. Just this past winter, she and Morty co-starred in Coach’s Holiday 2021 campaign alongside Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, and plenty of other cool cats.

Alexa Demie’s Dogs

She’s been a working actress for years, but her role as the ultra-dramatic Maddie earned Alexa Demie legions of fans. Known for her equally dramatic makeup, it comes as no surprise that Demie’s mother is a makeup artist and the actress herself presents ideas for her character’s looks to the show’s makeup team. Though she may not be afraid to draw eyes herself, the actress has maintained the privacy of her two pups that she told the opens in a new tab (it’s unclear if this speckled cutie is one of ’em).

Hunter Schafer’s Dog

Beginning her career as a model for Dior, Miu Miu, and Maison Margiela, then earning the role of Jules in Euphoria for her first acting endeavor at just 19 years old, Hunter Schafer opens in a new tab ’s It Girl status is undeniable. She doesn’t seem to own a dog of her own quite yet, but her love of her family’s yellow Lab has been well-documented over the years.

Angus Cloud and Dominic Fike’s Dogs?!

