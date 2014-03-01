Dog-Friendly Destinations: Aspen, Yosemite, North Vermont

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

The March and April ’tween season is here, and it’s one of the best favorite times to take to the mountains with your pup: the slopes are a little quieter, trails are less busy and prices are frequently more enticing. Winter storms are often followed by early signs of spring, which means that you and your dog will have plenty of activities to choose from. Here are three dog-friendly mountain destinations where the indoor amenities rival the amazing outdoor attractions.

YOSEMITE, CALIFORNIA

Tenaya Lodge opens in a new tab is a dog-friendly hotel nestled high in the Sierra National Forest on a 35-acre reserve, just two miles from the south entrance of Yosemite National Park. In addition to easy access to Yosemite park, inspiring views and a host of amenities, the lodge offers “Fido-Friendly” packages that include dog bed, water bowl and gourmet treats, plus pet-sitting and dog walking, which will free you up for some pampering time of your own. (Package rate includes fee for two dogs.)

ASPEN, COLORADO

Living large in the Rockies. Tucked into the center of downtown Aspen—a pet-friendly paradise—the Limelight Hotel opens in a new tab provides a comfortable respite from the rugged outdoors. Aspen’s original dog-friendly hotel welcomes your canine companions with in-room bowls and proximity to Wagner Park, a large municipal green space right across from the hotel. Beginning in mid-April, the rates fall to half the peak season prices. (Pet fee applies.)

NORTHERN VERMONT