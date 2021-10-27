Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Sunny, crisp days and aromatic leaf piles inspire dogs to leap into the season. As late summer’s dog days drift into fall, it’s time to try something new. Here are six fun ideas to try with your dog this autumn.

Learn New Skills

Sign up for obedience opens in a new tab , agility opens in a new tab , or another canine-centric activity, and crack open the Internet to expand your dog-cog information base. Give doga opens in a new tab a try; get out the yoga mat and do a few downward-facing dogs with your in-house dogini.

Volunteer & Foster

Stop by your local shelter and offer yourself as a dog walker, or a dog talker; dogs benefit from having someone sit nearby and talk (or read) to them. Or if you’re partial to a particular breed see if a local rescue group needs foster homes opens in a new tab for dogs-in-waiting. Better yet, make the same offer to your shelter.

Plan Vacations Early

Popular dog-friendly resorts and vacation venues fill up fast; make your holiday reservations now. Or, if you know, you’ll be traveling sans dog, reserve time in your favorite pet sitter’s schedule. Try to find fall-color hot spots. Google “fall foliage” for your region, then hit the road, dog in the car, and camera at hand. Or stay home and rake leaves into billowy piles for your dog to jump into … then rake them up again.

Enjoy Fall Foods

Fall is prime time for pumpkins, one of canine nutrition’s high-antioxidant, high-soluble-fiber wonder foods. Puree fresh cooked pumpkin opens in a new tab and freeze it in silicone ice cube trays or muffin tins for future meals. (Organic produce seems to provide more good-guy antioxidants, so go organic when possible.)

Watch Dark Skies

Days are getting shorter; make sure you’re visible on late afternoon or early-evening walks. Put new batteries in your flashlight and invest in reflective vests: one for you, one for the pup. Sirius, the Dog Star, is the night sky’s brightest, and easy to spot (plus, stargazing is a good way to pass the moments while your pup checks their p-mail).

Start Fresh

Toss the flattened stuffies and stock up on new chewables, DIY a toy storage box, or take the washable pooch bed to a commercial laundry and fluff it up. Winter and its seasonal celebrations are coming, so put on your DIY hat and make something special opens in a new tab .

Stay Safe

Along with the summer heat’s last hurrah, there are a few common autumn dangers for pups to watch out for.