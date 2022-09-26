Andrea Cáceres Makes Custom Sweaters For People and Their Pets · The Wildest

Seeing Double: Andrea Cáceres’s Custom Sweaters For Pets and Their People

This sweater season, every day can be twin day with your dog.

by Avery Felman
September 26, 2022
Three women wearing vests with custom patterns, and four dogs sporting the same pattern sweaters.
Courtesy of Andrea Cáceres
We’ve all seen those people matching with their pets. We know them. We love them. We envy them. Now, we are them! Illustrator and designer Andrea Cáceres just dropped a limited edition line of customizable dog and human sweater vests that we’re all too excited about. 

The Wildest_Andrea Caceres dog vests_inline_02-inline_white_frame
Courtesy of Andrea Cáceres

The cozy knit sweaters start at $98 for humans and $88 for their pet counterparts (dogs and cats welcome). The sweaters feature three different patterns: checkerboard, art pop, and “ask me about my dog” lettering — all of which are knitted versions of the artist’s illustrations — and it doesn’t stop there. At checkout, you can add your pet’s instagram or submit their photograph to receive a one-of-a-kind knit in your pup’s likeness.

dogs in sweaters being walked
Courtesy of Andrea Cáceres

Do you have multiple pets you need to outfit? You won’t have to play favorites. You can include up to two pets on each sweater. After confirming your approval of the artwork, you can expect about a three-week wait to receive your sweater. It’ll give you and your pup something to look forward to, and you can rest assured that it was carefully crafted by hand.

The photo shoot for the interspecies clothing drop, which took place at NYC’s Washington Square Park, practically provides a tutorial for how to wear the quirky designs: a white undershirt for humans and a sleek leash for pups — minimalism at its finest.

dog sweater vest
Andrea Cáceres Custom Ask Me About My Pet Cat and Dog Sweater
$88

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

