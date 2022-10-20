Because She’s Perfect, Dolly Parton Has a Holiday Pet Accessory Line · The Wildest

Because She’s Perfect, Dolly Parton Has a Holiday Pet Accessory Line

We don’t deserve Dolly Parton, but our pets certainly do.

by Hilary Weaver
October 20, 2022
Small brown dog i looking up while wearing a black hoodie that reads "Happy Dollydays!"
Courtesy of Doggy Parton
If you’re the kind of person who has “Hard Candy Christmas” on a loop from Thanksgiving through December 25, this is news that will perk up your Dolly Parton-worshipping ears: The country music maven just debuted holiday pet accessories for the 2022 season.

Nipping at the heels of the launch of her pet accessory line, Doggy Parton, which launched in late August, the holiday line elevates this already pretty perfect idea. On Wednesday, Parton posted a photo of a snazzy holiday dress on her “god dog,” French Bulldog Billy the Kid.

“I’m still feelin’ the holiday spirit, so I think it’s the perfect time to announce that my @DoggyParton holiday collection is available now!” she wrote. “Hurry and get your paws on some gifts for your furry friends through the link in my story!”

Or you can peruse the holiday collection right below, and choose from the very holly Dolly dress, a multi-colored quilt print bed, a plush puzzle toy that’s a recreation of Parton’s Tennessee mountain home, and a “happy Dolly-days” hoodie. Because this Smokey Mountain queen is a true beacon of equality, she’s even thrown in a dangling butterfly cat toy that comes with four more festive accessories: a Christmas tree, cabin, star, and a guitar.

Fire up your Amazon account, throw on A Holly Dolly Christmas (the only good thing to come out of 2020), and start making progress on your pet’s Christmas list.

Doggy Parton Red Faux Fur Trimmed Dolly’s Little Holiday Dress for Pets
$14
Doggy Parton Multi-Colored Patchwork Quilt Print Pet Bed
$28
Black Happy Dollydays Hoodie
$28
My Tennessee Mountain Home Holiday Plush Hide & Seek Puzzle Toy
$20
Dolly Holiday Cat Toy Set
$10

This toy is currently out of stock, but your cat will want you to keep checking for when it’s back. Drop the laser pointer, kitty. Your parents will get you the toy come December.

$10 at Amazon

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at The Wildest. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.

