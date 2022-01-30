Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Dog diapers — also referred to as wraps and belly bands — are essential for dogs who suffer from incontinence; this is common in senior dogs opens in a new tab and those recovering from surgery or struggling with mobility issues, making them just as essential for the pet parents who want the best for their pups in all stages of life. From the issue of comfort to the possibility of urine burn and skin irritation opens in a new tab , there’s a lot to consider before purchasing diapers for your dog. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best dog diapers of 2023 — based on their secure and comfortable fit, price point, and quality of absorption. Below, our favorite picks for pups and their parents.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Amazon Basics Male Dog Wrap opens in a new tab $ 15 The disposable wraps for male dogs provide protection against leaks, so you can keep your home, car, and pup smelling fresh and eliminate time spent cleaning up accidents. The fur resistant fastener ensures a comfortable fit for your dog, and its color changing wetness indicator allows you to easily tell when to swap their wrap out for a fresh one. $15 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Wee-Wee Disposable Dog Diapers opens in a new tab $ 12 This versatile pack of diapers has a waistband and tail hole that conform to your pup’s body, making it an ideal choice for pet parents struggling with leaks. While there are many reasons to diaper train your dog, the wee wee pad diapers are perfect for female dogs in heat, excitable urinators, and puppy training. $12 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Pet Parents Premium Washable Dog Diapers opens in a new tab $ 24 The three pack of washable dog diapers are the perfect fit for small dogs and an eco-conscious choice for pet parents trying to rid themselves of single use products. Made without any irritating textures, the diapers prevent urine burn and discomfort caused by soggy materials coming into contact with skin. $24 at Amazon opens in a new tab