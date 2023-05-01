Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

We appreciate a good deals day as much as the next person, especially when it comes to stocking up on our most-used (and frequently worn-out) items at a discount. That’s why we’re extra excited about Amazon’s 48-hour long Pet Day Deals (from midnight PST this Tuesday, May 2 through 11:59 PST Wednesday, May 3). With some seriously good deals, there’s no going wrong with this savings selection, but we’d suggest stockpiling anything your dog or cat routinely rips to shreds. Here are some of our favorite pet products to buy now.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab ChuckIt! Ultra Ball opens in a new tab $ 14 $ 8 $ 8 When it comes to aggressive chewers, this ball is the gold standard. It’s practically indestructible. Says one reviewer: “First of all, this ball is super bouncy. My dog absolutely loves chasing after it and trying to catch it mid-air. It brings so much joy to our playtime together. The bright colors make it easy to spot, even in tall grass or at the park. What’s really cool about this ball is its durability.” The reviewer adds that the ball “can withstand some serious chewing and rough play.” —SH $8 at Amazon opens in a new tab