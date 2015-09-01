Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Mushrooms opens in a new tab are a nutritious and low-calorie food that contains many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. But don’t assume all wild fungi are harmless additions to your pup’s diet, the stark reality is that wild mushrooms can pose a serious threat to your dog. Every year at my busy hospital, we see at least a handful of dogs with liver failure clearly caused by mushroom ingestion. Read on to learn about the dangers of toxic wild mushrooms and how to protect your dog from these potential calamities.

Are all wild mushrooms bad for dogs?

Every region of the country is different in terms of mushroom flora. In northern California, Amanita phalloides (aka Death Cap) is the most common poisonous species and grows year-round, particularly in the soil surrounding oak trees. Ingestion of a Death Cap mushroom causes liver failure (in people and dogs) — makes sense, given the liver’s function as the “garbage disposal” of the body. Other common deadly mushrooms include:

Amanita phalloides (the Death Cap)

Amanita ocreata (the Destroying Angel)

Amanita muscaria (the Fly Agaric)

Amanita pantherinoides (the Western panther amanita)

Amanita verna (the Fool’s Mushroom)

Amanita bisporigera (the Death Angel)

Clitocybe rivulosa (the Fool’s funnel)

Galerina marginata (the Deadly Skullcap)

Gyromitra esculenta (False Morels)

The North American Mycological Association opens in a new tab and Bay Area Mycological Society opens in a new tab websites are great resources to learn about wild mushrooms in your area.

Symptoms of mushroom toxicity in dogs

Some wild mushrooms are extremely toxic and can be fatal. Survivors of mushroom poisoning are few and far between. Symptoms after consuming toxic mushrooms typically include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Trouble breathing

Loss of coordination

Delayed blood clotting

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Neurological abnormalities

If you suspect your dog has ingested a mushroom, call your vet immediately or the ASPCA Poison Control Hotline (888) 426-4435, or National Pet Poison Helpline (800) 213-6680 and get to your veterinary clinic or the closest emergency care facility immediately (choose whichever is most quickly accessible). If possible, take along a sample of the mushroom so it can be professionally identified if need be.

Preventing wild mushroom ingestion

So, what can you do to prevent your dog from ingesting a poisonous mushroom? Clear any mushrooms from any yard your dog has access to opens in a new tab and their immediate surroundings. Be super vigilant on your walks opens in a new tab , particularly if you have a pup (youngsters love to put anything and everything in their mouths) or an adult dog who is a known indiscriminate eater opens in a new tab . Learn more about which poisonous mushrooms grow in your area and what they look like.