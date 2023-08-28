The Biggest Pet Sales For Your Labor Day Celebration · The Wildest

Skip to main content

42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets

From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.

by Avery Felman
August 28, 2023
labor day dog sale deals
Collage: Amanda Gomez
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

It’s become second nature to associate Labor Day with the end of summer (and starkly outdated rules about wearing the color white), but it’s not just a time for savoring those last watermelon margs and weekends at the beach. This is also when you should mark your cal for deals on things you can buy for your pet as you both ride into fall — and cozy bonfire and hayride season — together.

There are deals on literally dozens of those wish-list purchases you might not otherwise justify. If you’ve been looking to splurge on a pet bed that isn’t totally beige and blah or an actually cute puppy crate, now’s your time to shine. Want that pet camera to spy on your little darling while you’re out having that well-earned extra glass of wine at dinner? Snag it. Or maybe you want that vacuum to help suck up the pet fur that seems to be sticking to every surface of your home like actual Velcro.

Regardless of what it is, you’ll probably be able to find it during this sale. But, hey, it’s still August, so go live out these last dog days of summer, and we’ll catch up on the biggest Labor Day sales once you and your pup have had your post-swim nap.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Amazon

Where better to score discounts than Amazon on a deals day? We love to save on high-tech items, which is why we’re heading over to the ’zon for a technology bonanza — from pet cams to communication buttons for your pet, they’ve got everything you’ll need to upgrade your end of summer set-up. Plus, Amazon stays stocked up on our favorite puzzle toys, so the end of summer doesn’t have to mean the end of fun and enrichment for your pet.

the pet cam in white and black
Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera
$50
$30
mateeylife lick mat
MateeyLife Treat Lick Mat
$12
$8
black robovac
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max
$230
$160
cat interactive puzzle in green and red
Petstages Buggin’ Out Puzzle & Play Cat Game by Nina Ottosson
$20
$17
colorful communication buttons
FRQNTKPA 8 Color Voice Recording Button
$30
$27
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game
$20
$7

Anthropologie

When it comes to eye-catching home decor and fashion, there’s no more tempting a place to splurge than good old Anthropologie. Whether you’re looking for a denim dog jacket or sturdy leash, perusing their Labor Day offerings is a safe choice that might literally pay off. There’s something for everyone — and every pet — this holiday.

WARE of the DOG Anorak Hooded Raincoat
Ware of the Dog Anorak Hooded Raincoat
$72
$50
LAY LO Pets Modern Dog Bed
Lay Lo Pets Modern Dog Bed
$139
$104
WARE of the DOG Leather Leash
Ware of the Dog Leather Leash
$84
$60

Dyson

You’ll pay full price for an essential home item if you have to, but you don’t have to —  especially this weekend. Happy news: Dyson’s Ball Animal Vac is currently a whopping $200 off. While you’ll find other deals during Dyson’s Labor Day sale, you aren’t likely to find one that your housemates, furry and non, will be just as jazzed about. Your Great Pyrenees mix has enough fur as it is; they don’t need to have even more coating their favorite nap spot.

vacuum in purple and silver
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum
$600
$400

Casper

The comfiest Tempur-Pedic mattress for pets (and their humans) has entered the chat. At 20 percent off this Labor Day, there’s never been a better reason to splurge on your fuzzy family members — and let’s face it, they’re good to you all year long.

the blue tempurpedic bed
Casper Dog Bed
$139
$111

Fable

Listen, dog crates are not typically the most attractive piece of pet furniture. That’s a given. However, cult-favorite brand, Fable, has found a suitable, practical, and aesthetically pleasing alternative to the traditional metal crate that makes us all shudder. Now, it’s 20 percent off, as well as the rest of their offerings across the site for Labor Day. Just be sure to use code LD20 at checkout.

dog crate
Fable Crate
$495
$396
The Game From Fable
Fable The Game Toy
$55
$44
blue leash
Fable Magic Link
$65
$52

Dog & Co.

Dog & Co. has all the fall-fashion vibes you’re looking for. Their impressive selection of sweaters and outerwear have become pet parent staples and are sure to turn some heads at the dog park. With stylish brands like Ware of the Dog, The Foggy Dog, and Found My Animal, there’s something for everyone and every pup at their Labor Day sale.

grey sweater in orange and pink
Ware of the Dog Asymmetric Dog Sweater in Grey
$78
$38
denim jacket with a shearling hood
Silver Paw Justin Denim & Shearling Dog Jacket
$45
$22
harness in black
Sleepypod Safety Car Harness in Black
$115
$80
Wine Waxed Canvas Waste Bag Dispenser
The Foggy Dog Wine Waxed Canvas Waste Bag Dispenser
$25
$15

The Foggy Dog

If your pup’s accompanying you to your Labor Day celebration, you’re going to want to accessorize them with The Foggy Dog. There are currently huge deals on site for some of the cutest scrunchies, bandanas, and bow ties the dog park has ever seen. Just use the code LABORDAY for 15 percent off sitewide.

the green harness set
The Foggy Dog Olive Harness Walk Set
$145
$125
Americana Collar Walk Set
The Foggy Dog Americana Collar Walk Set
$121
$99
Liberty Scrunchie and Bandana Set
The Foggy Dog Liberty Scrunchie and Bandana Set
$37
$35
Catch of the Day Dog Bow Tie
The Foggy Dog Catch of the Day Dog Bow Tie
$20
$15

Waggo

Celebrated by design-forward publications like Domino, Dwell, and Goop, Waggo is where the pet world meets sleek aesthetics but doesn’t neglect playfulness. There’s no shortage of ways to treat your pet (and your wallet) at this sale.

yellow jar
Waggo Simple Solid Dog Treat Jar
$32
$10
black tote bag
Waggo Canvas Dog Bag Carrier Tote
$98
$30

Modernbeast

The non-profit is the perfect pit stop for pet parents on the way to an end-of-summer bash or ramping up their pup’s fall wardrobe. Offering savings on sweaters, adorable felt toys, and more, there are plenty of reasons to pop over to this seasonal sale.

modernbeast kitty bone
Modernbeast Kitty Bone
$18
$8
modernbeast doggy shroom
Modernbeast Doggy Shroom
$14
$8
Shark Cardigan by Worthy Dog
Worthy Dog Shark Cardigan
$38
$25

Chewy

Most pet parents count Chewy as one of their go-to destinations for everything from food to favorite toys. Now, some of our favorite items are majorly discounted, so if you’ve been looking forward to surprising your pet with something fun, now’s the perfect time.

Multipet Lamb Chop Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
Chewy Multipet Lamb Chop Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
$28
$13
Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball Tough Dog Toy
Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball
$15
$8
KONG Classic Dog Toy
KONG Classic Dog Toy
$16
$14

P.L.A.Y.

As pet parents, we try our best not to be wasteful — we use compostable poop bags, planet-friendly grooming products, and even mend tattered toys when possible. But some items that have been subjected to the dagger teeth of a puppy or the talons of a cat simply are beyond repair and need to be swapped out for more durable items. Thankfully, you can stock up on sustainable pet toys at P.L.A.Y. This Labor Day weekend, they’re offering major deals for a little supply replenish — plus 25 percent off all orders over $75 with the code LABORDAY23.

the cat scratcher
P.L.A.Y. Arty Cat Scratcher
$79
$55
Bugging Out Collection
P.L.A.Y. Bugging Out Collection
$15
$10
Urban Plush Lounge Bed
P.L.A.Y. Urban Plush Lounge Bed
$108
$76

Wild One

You can always count on Wild One to have your pet covered. As much as we love their carriers and toys and bowls and...OK, everything they make, their Walk Kits are kind of classics. All the colorways are currently on sale for 15 percent off. The discount automatically applies at checkout.

the walk kit in blue
Wild One Harness Walk Kit
$115
$98

Harry Barker

It’s difficult to strike a balance between beach-chic and modern design, but Harry Barker makes the beachcore aesthetic work for pups and their people. From a sleek, ocean-blue dog bowl to a cozy post-swim puppy robe, the brand is putting their summer best on display this holiday weekend.

bamboo pet brush
Harry Barker Bamboo Pet Brush
$24
$12
harry barker enamelware bowl
Harry Barker Enamelware Bowl
$22
$9
Harry Barker® Terry Cloth Small Dog Robe in Pink
Harry Barker Terry Cloth Small Dog Robe in Pink
$48
$24

Wayfair

Wayfair is everyone’s go-to site for great deals on home furniture, and that goes for whether you’re stocking up for yourself or your pet. This Labor Day, Wayfair has deals for cat trees, dog beds, and pet doors, plus a cozy slipcover to keep your couch safe from pet fur.

Go Pet Club 62" Cat Tree
Go Pet Club Cat Tree
$93
$76
Symple Stuff blue Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover
Symple Stuff Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover
$70
$19
Plastic Door Mount Pet Door for Dog and Cat
OWNPETS Plastic Door Mount Pet Door for Dog and Cat
$50
$41
The Original Elevated Pet Bed Cot
Coolaroo Elevated Pet Bed Cot
$40

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles