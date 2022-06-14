A Few of Artist Katie Kimmel’s Dogs’ Favorite Things · The Wildest

A Few of Katie Kimmel’s Dogs’ Favorite Things

What Pony, Muffin, and Boss can’t live without.

by Avery Felman
June 21, 2022
A collage of Katie Kimmel holding two dogs with dog ceramics behind her.
Katie Kimmel; The Wildest
Los Angeles-based ceramic artist Katie Kimmel is a dog parent who gets it. Her bright, quirky art, which features floppy-eared dogs with their tongues playfully lolling out of their mouths, is a reflection of the “cool dog mom” energy she brings to parenting her pups, Pony, Muffin, and Boss.

For The Wildest, Kimmel acted as canine tastemaker to help her fellow cool, stylish, and sometimes wacky pet parents find the products that are perfect for their best pals. Here, find Pony, Muffin, and Boss-approved treasures that your dog is sure to love, too — from a beaded dog collar from LES shop Susan Alexandra to a customized bowl by fellow LA artist India Jacobs.

dog bowl with "Boss" written in yellow type
India Jacobs Custom Dog Bowl
$65

“For years, Pony and Muffin harmoniously shared a food bowl — until the day Boss came to stay. Something flipped in Muffin’s brain and she became extremely territorial of the bowl. Even though Boss has never tried to eat from it, she sits there all day to protect the bowl. It was tearing our family apart and I cried everyday. That is, until India made each of my dogs a personalized bowl. She has brought peace to our home and the family is saved.

$65 at India Jacobs
the colorful dog collar
Susan Alexandra Merry Dog Collar
$98

“For the most special and elegant occasions. Pony and Muffin get up and dance when I pull out these collars because they know its going to be a fun day!

$98 at Susan Alexandra
shampoo in brown bottle
Pride and Groom the Shedder Shampoo
$30

“The scent of this dog shampoo smells just like whatever shampoo my Grandma uses. So now I can truthfully tell people my Grandma smells like a dog — how fun is that?

$30 at Pride and Groom
tiny quilted dog collar
Psychic Outlaw Tiny Statement Collar
$40

“I actually bought a human sized one to share with Boss and we both look very cute in it!

$40 at Psychic Outlaw
chicken tender treats in yellow bag
Wild One Chicken Tenders
$17

“If given the choice between my unconditional love and just one of these chicken tenders, Pony would choose the chicken.

$17 at Wild One

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

