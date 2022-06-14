Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Los Angeles-based ceramic artist Katie Kimmel opens in a new tab is a dog parent who gets it. Her bright, quirky art, which features floppy-eared dogs with their tongues playfully lolling out of their mouths, is a reflection of the “cool dog mom” energy she brings to parenting her pups, Pony, Muffin, and Boss.



For The Wildest, Kimmel acted as canine tastemaker to help her fellow cool, stylish, and sometimes wacky pet parents find the products that are perfect for their best pals. Here, find Pony, Muffin, and Boss-approved treasures that your dog is sure to love, too — from a beaded dog collar from LES shop Susan Alexandra opens in a new tab to a customized bowl by fellow LA artist India Jacobs.