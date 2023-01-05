9 New Year’s Resolutions For You — and Your Pet · The Wildest

9 New Year’s Resolutions For You — and Your Pet

Turn your self-improvement journey into a team sport.

by Sio Hornbuckle
January 5, 2023
A woman in a teal knitted beanie hate wearing a silver metallic puffer jacker and holding her white Schnauzer mixed breed dog in her arms outside with hopeful backlighting
Jakob Lagerstedt / Stocksy
We’re all ready to be happier, healthier, more fulfilled version of ourselves this year. And while we’re busy dropping our vices and picking up new hobbies (this is the year jogging will be fun!), we can’t forget to give time and attention to our pets.

Luckily, many of our personal goals can be shared with our furry friends. Below are some of the most common New Year’s resolutions and suggestions for how you can include your pet in the self-actualization fun. Grab that overpriced 2023 planner and start making lists.

1. Exercise more 

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is also one of the easiest to make a team effort. Your dog will benefit from your newfound passion for long walks and maybe-not-so-long (yet!) runs. It’s easy to hike with your dog — as long as they’re trained, well-equipped, and you’re on the watch for ticks. If you’re more of a cat person, no worries: You can teach a cat to use a leash and blaze a trail, too. Check out our recommendations for cat leashes and harnesses here

2. Get organized 

You promised yourself you’d be cleaner and less cluttered this year? Try starting by organizing your pet papers. Then check out our advice from certified KonMari consultants on how to find the joy — and toss out the rest — in your pet’s toy collection.

3. Learn a new skill 

Whether you’re planning to take up knitting or boxing, you’re not the only one who’s craving some stimulation and horizon-broadening. Try teaching your pet some new tricks or buying them a puzzle to keep them active.  

4. Save money 

Inflation is no joke, and your pet’s definitely not pulling their weight when it comes to chipping in for all those toys and treats. Cut some spending by saving money on your vet bills and cooking homemade dog food.

5. Travel more 

Your pet wants to see the sights, too. Find everything you need to travel with a cat, everything you need to fly with a dog, and read our advice on planning a dog-friendly roadtrip. Undecided on a destination? Check out our dog-friendly guides to LA hiking and camping, Oregon beaches, Midwest cities, and New England getaways

6. Practice self care

We at The Wildest strongly endorse this resolution. We could all stand to up our wellness game — our pets included. To help your pet unwind, try a dog or cat massage, check out alternative wellness therapies, such as Reiki, and maybe provide a little CBD for anxiety. Together, the two (or more) of you can practice mindfulness and try dog yoga

7. Spend more time with family and friends 

You aren’t the only one craving connection; your pet needs to socialize, too. Learn how to get a shy dog to socialize and why socialization, believe it or not, is equally important for cats

8. Practice better sleep habits

If you aren’t getting your CDC-recommended seven (or more) hours a night, you aren’t alone — though your dog or cat is probably blowing your numbers out of the water. Luckily for both of you, there are health benefits to sleeping with your dog and a few good reasons why your cat might want to join you in your sleep sesh, too.

9. Eat healthier

Your pet might not seem to have the most discerning taste, but trust us: They want in on 2023’s healthy-food agenda. Start by reading up on the qualities of healthy dog and cat food; then look into options for food toppers and dog and cat supplements. You and your pet can even share superfoods and some dog-and cat-safe fruits and vegetables.

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

