9 New Year’s Resolutions For You — and Your Pet
Turn your self-improvement journey into a team sport.
We’re all ready to be happier, healthier, more fulfilled version of ourselves this year. And while we’re busy dropping our vices and picking up new hobbies (this is the year jogging will be fun!), we can’t forget to give time and attention to our pets.
Luckily, many of our personal goals can be shared with our furry friends. Below are some of the most common New Year’s resolutions and suggestions for how you can include your pet in the self-actualization fun. Grab that overpriced 2023 planner and start making lists.
1. Exercise more
One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is also one of the easiest to make a team effort. Your dog will benefit from your newfound passion for long walks and maybe-not-so-long (yet!) runs. It’s easy to hike with your dogopens in a new tab — as long as they’re trainedopens in a new tab, well-equippedopens in a new tab, and you’re on the watch for ticksopens in a new tab. If you’re more of a cat person, no worries: You can teach a cat to use a leashopens in a new tab and blaze a trailopens in a new tab, too. Check out our recommendations for cat leashes and harnesses hereopens in a new tab.
2. Get organized
You promised yourself you’d be cleaner and less cluttered this year? Try starting by organizing your pet papersopens in a new tab. Then check out our advice from certified KonMari consultants on how to find the joy opens in a new tab— and toss out the rest — in your pet’s toy collection.
3. Learn a new skill
Whether you’re planning to take up knitting or boxing, you’re not the only one who’s craving some stimulation and horizon-broadening. Try teaching your pet some new tricksopens in a new tab or buying them a puzzleopens in a new tab to keep them active.
4. Save money
Inflationopens in a new tab is no joke, and your pet’s definitely not pulling their weight when it comes to chipping in for all those toys and treats. Cut some spending by saving moneyopens in a new tab on your vet bills and cooking homemade dog foodopens in a new tab.
5. Travel more
Your pet wants to see the sights, too. Find everything you need to travel with a catopens in a new tab, everything you need to fly with a dogopens in a new tab, and read our advice on planning a dog-friendly roadtripopens in a new tab. Undecided on a destination? Check out our dog-friendly guides to LA hiking and campingopens in a new tab, Oregon beachesopens in a new tab, Midwest citiesopens in a new tab, and New England getawaysopens in a new tab.
6. Practice self care
We at The Wildest strongly endorse this resolution. We could all stand to up our wellness game — our pets included. To help your pet unwind, try a dogopens in a new tab or cat massageopens in a new tab, check out alternative wellness therapiopens in a new tabesopens in a new tab, such as Reiki, and maybe provide a little CBDopens in a new tab for anxiety. Together, the two (or more) of you can practice mindfulnessopens in a new tab and try dog yogaopens in a new tab.
7. Spend more time with family and friends
You aren’t the only one craving connection; your pet needs to socialize, too. Learn how to get a shy dog to socialize and why socialization, believe it or not, is equally important for cats.
8. Practice better sleep habits
If you aren’t getting your CDC-recommendedopens in a new tab seven (or more) hours a night, you aren’t alone — though your dogopens in a new tab or catopens in a new tab is probably blowing your numbers out of the water. Luckily for both of you, there are health benefitsopens in a new tab to sleeping with your dog and a few good reasons why your catopens in a new tab might want to join you in your sleep sesh, too.
9. Eat healthier
Your pet might not seem to have the most discerning taste, but trust us: They want in on 2023’s healthy-food agenda. Start by reading up on the qualities of healthy dogopens in a new tab and cat foodopens in a new tab; then look into options for food toppersopens in a new tab and dogopens in a new tab and cat supplementsopens in a new tab. You and your pet can even share superfoodsopens in a new tab and some dogopens in a new tab-and cat-safe opens in a new tabfruits and vegetables.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
