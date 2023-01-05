Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

We’re all ready to be happier, healthier, more fulfilled version of ourselves this year. And while we’re busy dropping our vices and picking up new hobbies (this is the year jogging will be fun!), we can’t forget to give time and attention to our pets.

Luckily, many of our personal goals can be shared with our furry friends. Below are some of the most common New Year’s resolutions and suggestions for how you can include your pet in the self-actualization fun. Grab that overpriced 2023 planner and start making lists.

1. Exercise more

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is also one of the easiest to make a team effort. Your dog will benefit from your newfound passion for long walks and maybe-not-so-long (yet!) runs. It’s easy to hike with your dog opens in a new tab — as long as they’re trained opens in a new tab , well-equipped opens in a new tab , and you’re on the watch for ticks opens in a new tab . If you’re more of a cat person, no worries: You can teach a cat to use a leash opens in a new tab and blaze a trail opens in a new tab , too. Check out our recommendations for cat leashes and harnesses here opens in a new tab .

2. Get organized

You promised yourself you’d be cleaner and less cluttered this year? Try starting by organizing your pet papers opens in a new tab . Then check out our advice from certified KonMari consultants on how to find the joy opens in a new tab — and toss out the rest — in your pet’s toy collection.

3. Learn a new skill

Whether you’re planning to take up knitting or boxing, you’re not the only one who’s craving some stimulation and horizon-broadening. Try teaching your pet some new tricks opens in a new tab or buying them a puzzle opens in a new tab to keep them active.

4. Save money

Inflation opens in a new tab is no joke, and your pet’s definitely not pulling their weight when it comes to chipping in for all those toys and treats. Cut some spending by saving money opens in a new tab on your vet bills and cooking homemade dog food opens in a new tab .

5. Travel more

Your pet wants to see the sights, too. Find everything you need to travel with a cat opens in a new tab , everything you need to fly with a dog opens in a new tab , and read our advice on planning a dog-friendly roadtrip opens in a new tab . Undecided on a destination? Check out our dog-friendly guides to LA hiking and camping opens in a new tab , Oregon beaches opens in a new tab , Midwest cities opens in a new tab , and New England getaways opens in a new tab .

6. Practice self care

We at The Wildest strongly endorse this resolution. We could all stand to up our wellness game — our pets included. To help your pet unwind, try a dog opens in a new tab or cat massage opens in a new tab , check out alternative wellness therapi opens in a new tab es opens in a new tab , such as Reiki, and maybe provide a little CBD opens in a new tab for anxiety. Together, the two (or more) of you can practice mindfulness opens in a new tab and try dog yoga opens in a new tab .

7. Spend more time with family and friends

You aren’t the only one craving connection; your pet needs to socialize, too. Learn how to get a shy dog to socialize opens in a new tab and why socialization, believe it or not, is equally important for cats opens in a new tab .

8. Practice better sleep habits

If you aren’t getting your CDC-recommended opens in a new tab seven (or more) hours a night, you aren’t alone — though your dog opens in a new tab or cat opens in a new tab is probably blowing your numbers out of the water. Luckily for both of you, there are health benefits opens in a new tab to sleeping with your dog and a few good reasons why your cat opens in a new tab might want to join you in your sleep sesh, too.

9. Eat healthier