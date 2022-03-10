Pedigree and Adopt-a-Pet.com Are Turning Doodles into Dogs · The Wildest

Pedigree and Adopt-a-Pet.com Are Turning Doodles into Dogs

A new program, Rescue Doodles, recommends adoptable dogs based on kids’ drawings.

by Sean Zucker
March 10, 2022
A photo of a dog and a similar illustration of a dog placed on a yellow background.
Courtesy of Pedigree
There are countless benefits to raising kids with pets, from helping them learn to read to lowering their risk of developing allergies and asthma. Caring for a pup can also teach responsibility and build self-esteem; plus, playing with a dog is low key decent exercise for youngins. A 2020 study even found that kids who have dogs are better behaved overall (if only it had the same effect vice versa).

So it’s no surprise that kids love to doodle their fluffy buddies. This is especially true for those who do not yet have a dog and are using their imagination to manifest one. But before slapping it on the fridge, Pedigree is offering a chance to use that art for a great cause — you’ll still be able to display it in the kitchen after, we promise. 

Earlier this week, Pedigree partnered with Adopt-a-Pet.com to create Rescue Doodles, a program that turns kids’ drawings into real-life, adoptable dogs. No, there’s no creepy Blade Runner-style cloning or 3-D printing involved. Instead, Rescue Doodles developed AI technology that matches drawings of dogs with similar-looking dogs locally available for adoption thanks to Adopt-a-Pet.com’s vast listings. 

Here’s how it works: snap a pic of your kid’s work and text it to 717-670-6675 with the word “doodle.” You’ll then shortly receive some suggestions of rescue dogs in your area looking for their forever home. It’s like a reverse Space Jam — bringing a child’s cartoon to life in the real world. 

The program was conceived as a fun way of teaching children about pet adoption and introducing them to the process. Of course, you can still take advantage of Rescue Doodles if you’re old enough to drive or take out a mortgage — just maybe don’t be so keen to hang your work under colorful magnets. But you also may want to sketch quickly; the program is currently only available through April 30th.

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

