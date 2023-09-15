Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona’s Favorite Beauty Products For Spiffy Pups

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Jess Rona opens in a new tab has many titles. She’s groomer to the stars, Haute Dog judge (HBO Max), actor, author, and more. She’s also amassed a cult following for her LA celebrity clientele and slow-mo music videos of dog blowouts.

When she’s not giving blowouts to Katy Perry’s poodle opens in a new tab , she’s spending time with her own two rescue pups, Chupie and Meemu, who, as you can imagine, have a very dialed-in beauty routine. Because the world of grooming can be a confusing (and, at times, financially overwhelming) one, we asked Rona to give us the low-down on the best beauty products for pet parents to use at home. Below, her top picks of wipes, sprays, and brushes in the business.