If you live in a city and are researching getting a dog, chances are you have run across the term “apartment breed.” Apartment breeds tend to be smaller and on the quieter side, with a lower activity or play drive. These are the types of pups who are happy chilling on the couch in between walks and can easily maneuver around a one-bedroom or studio. This is not to say larger dogs can’t live happy and healthy lives in an apartment. Many bigger dogs with low-key personalities can vibe with the high-rise life — as long as they get plenty of chances to stretch their legs outside of their living space.

The truth is that smaller dogs can actually make it easier to find an apartment opens in a new tab in the first place. Despite a new law banning home insurers from breed discrimination in New York opens in a new tab , landlords will often deny a rental application based on a dog’s breed or size, with a common weight limit being 25 pounds. And if your landlord has a no-pets policy, you have a better chance of convincing them to bend the rules if your dog is on the petite side.

As with any dog, there are good things and not-so-good things that prospective pet parents should take into account before making their final decision. To help take the guesswork out of it, we’ve created this guide to the pros and cons of popular apartment dogs (and mixes of those breeds).

Dachshund Vertikala / Stocksy

1. Dachshund

Dachshunds are a questionable choice for apartment living for only one big, loud reason: barking opens in a new tab . Relative to their small size, Dachshunds have a deep, resonant bark — and it’s one they like to employ frequently. Though early training can mitigate this breed instinct, it is unlikely to abolish it altogether. However, Dachshunds can also make wonderful apartment companions. They are big couch potatoes who are happiest just being around their person (sometimes a little too happy, as they can also be prone to separation anxiety opens in a new tab ).

They also have one breed instinct that makes them uniquely perfect for apartment living: rodent hunting. Dachshunds were originally bred to hunt badgers and rodents, so they will happily try to catch any mouse your landlord won’t. Mine has even caught a waterbug or two.

Editor’s note: writer is biased due to adorable Dachshund ownership ;)

Pros of Dachshund

Good size selection (Mini, Tweenie, and Standard), all under 30 pounds

Lower energy

Rodent hunters extraordinaires

Cons of Dachshund

Loud barkers

Can be prone to separation anxiety

Might bring you a dead mouse

Yorkshire Terrier Felix Chacon / Stocksy

2. Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terriers are an often recommended apartment breed due to their petite size, tipping the scales at just seven pounds. However, these originally British babes aren’t always perfect roommates. Like Dachshunds, Yorkies can be prone to barking. Unlike Dachshunds, their bark is a much more tolerable yap and therefore less likely to get you a noise complaint. Yorkies are also a good mix of energetic and low-key. A few quick laps around your one-bedroom and these pups will happily nap on your lap for the rest of the day — and their size means those laps are less likely to bother your downstairs neighbor.

Housebreaking is the biggest issue opens in a new tab with this breed, especially if you have to run down a 5th-floor walk-up before you make it outside. The hard truth is that you might need to invest in some pee pads for these petite pups and their even more petite bladders.

Pros of Yorkshire Terrier

Small and light

Good energy mix

“Hypoallergenic opens in a new tab ”

Cons of Yorkshire Terrier

Barky

Prone to separation anxiety

Difficult to housebreak

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel J Danielle Photography / Stocksy

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

You might be wondering “are there going to be any silent dogs on this list?” — and the answer is no because there are no completely silent dogs. However, you will get pretty close with the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, who are often chosen for their prized sweet and silent dispositions. But while these small pups are not big on barking, they do come with other caveats. Cavaliers are very one-person loyal and can therefore be prone to separation anxiety. Unlike their counterparts on this list, they aren’t one to bark about it — but your absence will still take a toll on the gentle breed. They also require more exercise than other breeds on this list.

Pros of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Small

Quiet

Cons of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Prone to separation anxiety

Require more exercise

Pug Evrymmnt / Adobe Stock

4. Pug

With their trademark smushable/kissable faces, it’s no wonder that Pugs have a loyal following both on Instagram and IRL (case in point: Noodle the Pug opens in a new tab !). A Pug can be a great apartment pet due to their small size and minimal barkiness. However, if you and your Pug are sharing a small space you have to be okay with two things: shedding and snoring.

The Pug’s distinct smushed nose causes almost universal breathing problems in the breed (as is the case with Bulldogs opens in a new tab and other brachycephalic breeds) which leads to wheezing and snoring while sleeping. If you are a light sleeper and have no choice but to share a bedroom with your pet, you might want to consider a different breed. Otherwise, you can always put lint rollers and earplugs on auto-ship.

Pros of Pugs

Minimum barkiness

Low exercise need

Cons of Pugs

Guaranteed snorers

Shedding

Bichon Frise Kate / Adobe Stock

5. Bichon Frise

These puffy puppies can do really well with apartment living — under the right conditions. Bichons are small and light as a feather, usually under 15 pounds. They are also low energy and their exercise needs are flexible and minimal. However, like the Yorkie, Bichons are notoriously difficult to potty train. They can also be barky, especially when left alone. And while their “hypoallergenic opens in a new tab ,” minimally shedding coat is perfect for small space living, they do require more frequent baths and grooming opens in a new tab — which can be a pain in a small apartment bathroom.

Pros of Bichon Frise

Small and light

Low shedding

Flexible energy and exercise needs

Cons of Bichon Frise

Barky when left alone

High maintenance grooming needs

Difficult to housebreak

Mini Doodle Sendra / Adobe Stock

6. Mini Doodle

Doodles, i.e. the various Poodle mixes including, but not limited to, Goldendoodles, Labradoodle, Bernedoodles, etc. are easily the most controversial breed of the last 20 years. Mini versions of these pups are especially common in cities filled with apartment dwellers, mostly due to their quickly trainable temperaments and hypoallergenic coats. However, depending on which breed mix you get, the Doodle energy needs might be more than a few small rooms can handle.

Any working breed mix, such as the mini Aussie-doodles, is going to require frequent access to exercise and large open spaces to maintain a healthy temperament. Additionally, the rapid spike in popularity of these dogs has led to irresponsible breeding, meaning your perfect studio-sized mini-Doodle puppy might end up far less mini once they reach full adulthood.

Pros of Mini Doodle

Hypoallergenic

Easily trainable

Various traits from different mixed breeds

Cons of Mini Doodle

Higher energy needs

Unpredictable breed needs

Subject to irresponsible breeding

Mixed Breed Dog Boris Jovanovic / Stocksy

7. Mixed Breed

When looking to adopt any dog, apartment breed or not, it’s always best to consider rescuing before going to a breeder. Many people are surprised to discover that shelters are full of all the breeds on this list, or better yet, a combo of these breeds. Mixed breed dogs opens in a new tab can provide a best of both worlds scenario, like an easier to potty train Yorkie-mix or a less sheddy Pug mix.

Mixes that contain none of the breeds on this list can also thrive in an apartment living, such as a Pocket Pittie (a.k.a Pit Bull-type opens in a new tab mix) that usually comes in under 40 pounds. The biggest risk when it comes to mixed-breed dogs and apartment living is that temperament, size, and energy needs are more unpredictable. However, the staff at a shelter or rescue can usually provide guidance in this area, giving you a little more peace of mind before you bring your pup home.

Pros of Mixed Breed

More breed combinations to choose from

Various traits from different breeds

Safer to go through a reputable rescue over a non-reputable breeder

Cons of Mixed Breed