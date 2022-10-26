Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

A lumpy, worn-out dog bed doesn’t exactly scream “design goals” — no matter how much your pup loves it. Luckily, the internet runs amok with cute beds that will appeal to even the most decor-discerning of pet parents (and their comfort-obsessed companions). The following four even win the stamp of approval of interior designers and decorators.

While each one touts a slightly different style — from minimalist sleek to coastal grandma — they all have a few things in common: They come in colorways and patterns that could be mistaken for human furniture, feature simple builds that are comfy but not clunky, and stay oh-so-practical with machine washable covers and waterproof fabrics. It all adds up to a bed that you’ll want to rescue from that dark corner and put out on full display.

Raili Clasen

Philip Mitchell

opens in a new tab Casper Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 169 $ 144 $ 144 The Casper Dog Bed has won the hearts and snuggles of interior designer Philip Mitchell’s opens in a new tab two pups, Jacob and Wylo. The dogs love the bed’s comfortable, soft-yet-supportive memory foam, while Mitchell appreciates their simple, unobtrusive design. “They come in three neutral colors which make them easy to add to any interior space — either traditional or contemporary,” he tells The Wildest. “And the fact that the cover is removable and can be thrown in the washing machine and dryer on a gentle cycle for easy cleaning is a huge bonus.” —CT and JT $144 at Casper opens in a new tab

Courtney McLeod

Kathy Kuo