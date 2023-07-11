The Best Gear to Keep Your Dog Cool on Hot Summer Days · The Wildest

The Best Gear to Keep Your Dog Cool on Hot Summer Days

This has been the hottest summer on record, and it ain’t over yet.

by Rachel Davies and Rebecca Caplan
Updated August 23, 2023
large brown dog in a Canada Pooch cooling bandana
Courtesy of Canada Pooch
With Labor Day just around the corner, summer is sadly almost behind us. Don’t let the sweet siren cry of a PSL fool you, though; there are plenty of hot days ahead. It’s important to stay vigilant of the temps — especially where pups are concerned. Particularly sensitive to heat, dogs don’t always experience the sweet relief of a drop from 80 degree to 75 degree weather. So, especially if you plan on silencing the annoying hum of your air conditioner, it’s a good idea to invest in tools to keep your pup calm, cool, and collected this fall (emphasis on the cool.)

Below, our picks for the best cooling products for your pups.

Best Dog Cooling Vest

Ruffwear Swamp Cooler Dog Cooling Vest
Ruffwear Swamp Cooler Dog Cooling Vest
$80

The Ruffwear Swamp Cooler will have your dog looking like a real adventurer. “You get the vest wet, then it helps to cool your dog by evaporation — which is how sweat works on humans,” explains veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Shines. Plus, your dog will be able to enjoy their day outside, thanks to the mesh lining that keeps them dry. 

$80 at Amazon
$80 at Ruffwear

Best Dog Cooling Boots

Dog Cooling Toys Booties
WagWellies Mojave Dog Boots 
$49

These booties check the fashion and function boxes? They’re the best dog boots for any pup looking to embrace on the Crocs comeback while protecting their paws from the hot ground. 

$49 at WagWear

Best Dog Cooling Bandanas

Cooling Bandana for Dogs
Cooling Bandana for Dogs
$22

For more of a bad-boy look, try a dog cooling bandana. Its mesh layers allow for top-notch air circulation, and like the Ruffwear vest, this bandana’s cooling powers are activated by water and involve no chemical coolants.

$22 at Canada Pooch
ALL FOR PAWS Chill Out Dog Ice Bandana
All for Paws Chill Out Dog Ice Bandana
$13

Available in three sizes, this cooling bandana is a quick fix for hot days. Simply run the bandana under water to activate the cooling fabric and tie it around your dog’s neck for an immediate “ahhhh” moment. 

$13 at Amazon

Best Dog Cooling Mat

Arf Pets Self-Cooling Mat Pad
Arf Pets Self-Cooling Mat Pad
$60

We love cooling tech that’s safe for every member of the family. Thanks to the gel inside, this dog cooling mat doesn’t require refrigeration or water. It’s the perfect size for crates, but its compact design makes it ultra-convenient for traveling, too. 

$60 at Amazon

Best Freezable Dog Toys

Nylabone Puppy Chew Freezer Toy - Puppy Chew Toy for Teething
Nylabone Puppy Chew Freezer Toy
$13
$8

This Chill & Chew toy by Nylabone is the gold standard when it comes to cooling toys. Designed for use by dogs under 25 pounds, this lamb-and-apple-flavored toy is perfect for the petite gourmand looking for a refreshing snack. As a bonus feature, this toy changes color in the freezer to indicate when it’s ready to be chomped on.

$8 at Amazon
Chew King Natural Rubber Fillable “Frozen Feeding” Toy
Chew King Natural Rubber Fillable “Frozen Feeding” Toy
$17
$11

If you’re looking for a mini-DIY task, the ChillFill allows you to turn just about anything into a frozen treat. Fill with wet food, peanut butter or healthy snacks, like blueberries, add water, and in no time you’ve got a toy that will not only keep your dog cool, but will also keep them occupied for a while.

$11 at Amazon
Pawaboo Freezable Watermelon & Pineapple Interactive Toy
Rutrno Freezable Watermelon & Pineapple Interactive Toy
$19

Fruit salad, anyone? Another tool for a DIY treat, these pineapple and watermelon-shaped cooling chew toys also float, help to clean your dog’s teeth, and massage gums. They’re also great for teething puppies.

$19 at Amazon

Best Dog Pools and Splash Pads

Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
$40

This pad has low sides, so dogs of any size or age can join the fun. Just raise and lower the fountain height to make a game of it. If your dog’s zoomies already make you laugh, prepare yourself for the Olympic-level sprinkler version.

$40 at Amazon
blue dog pool, three dogs chasing a ball
Yaheetech Foldable Outdoor Plastic Dog Swimming Pool
$14

This collapsable pool is perfectly proportioned to your pup, while still leaving room for whatever swimming or bathing activities they’ll need to engage in. Plus, it features a non-slip texture so you won’t have to worry about your lovely summer afternoon turning into a slip-and-slide competition between your dogs (and maybe humans, too).

$14 at Amazon

Best Cooling Dog Bed

Furhaven Cooling Gel Dog Bed for Large Dogs w/ Removable Bolsters & Washable Cover
Furhaven Cooling Gel Dog Bed
$85

Your dog can experience the cool side of the pillow year-round, with this bed by Furhaven. Crafted with a special cooling gel insert, this bed is great for both warm days and winters spent in human-level heated homes. 

$85 at Amazon

Best Fan

SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip on Mini Desk Fan, Black
SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip on Mini Desk Fan
$30
$15

Sometimes the best solutions are also the simplest ones. No product better embodies that motto than this clip-on desk fan. Add to the crate or car to provide your pup with a sweet end-of-summer breeze.

$15 at Amazon

Best Ice Cream

Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix for Dogs
Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix
$10

Move aside pup cups; there’s a new cool kid on the block. Available in six flavors, this pup specific ice cream is possibly the most delectable way of keeping your pup cool. For a fresh, frosty treat every time, this ice cream comes in powdered form — just add water and freeze before serving! 

$10 at Amazon

Best Cooling Dog Bowl

coldest dog bowl
Coldest Stainless Steel Dog Bowl
$28

One of the best things you can do for your pup to help them beat the heat is to keep them hydrated — like, really hydrated. A great way to do that is with a water bowl that keeps water cool and enticing, encouraging your dog to keep returning for a refreshing glug. This easy to clean, stainless steel bowl will help you do just that well into fall and beyond. 

$28 at Amazon

Best Cooling Hat

Canada Pooch Chill Seeker Cooling Dog Hat
Canada Pooch Chill Seeker Cooling Dog Hat
$25

Your dog can channel their inner cool Gen-Zer with this cooling bucket hat by Canada Pooch. Designed in sizes small to XL, this hat works similar to the cooling bandana; just add water and stick on your pup’s head. 

$25 at Chewy

Best Hydrating Gear for Dogs

water fountain in white
Veken Pet Fountain
$27
$24

Getting your pet to stay hydrated is not all it’s cracked up to be. If they’ve been avoiding the splash of water you’ve been adding to their food bowl like the plague, it’s time to get creative with this waterworks display.

$24 at Amazon
blue water bottle
Springer Growler Travel Bottle
$28

If you’re on the market for a less expensive travel bottle, look no further than Springer’s portable growler bottle. It’s as easy as squeezing the stylish bottle and releasing your pup’s water into the top, which doubles as a no-spill bowl.

Once your dog has lapped up their share of hydration, the excess water drains back into the bottle, making it a perfect purchase for the environmental dog parent who is looking to cut back on their waste. Plus, it’s 100 percent leak-tight, made from BPA-free plastic, and includes a carabiner that allows for the bottle to easily clip onto your fanny pack for a hands-free experience. —LD

$28 at Amazon

Best Dog Sunscreen

Epi-Pet Sun Protector Spray for Pets
Epi-Pet Sun Protector Spray for Pets
$18
$16

Just because they’re covered in fur doesn’t mean dogs are immune to sunburn and skin cancer. Hairless and short-haired dogs could use some sunblock. But put away the Coppertone — this sun protector spray protects dogs from sunburn and skin inflammation without greasing up their coats. 

$16 at Amazon

Best Cooling Lick Mat

mateeylife lick mat
MateeyLife Lick Mat for Dogs
$10
$7.49

There are many creative ways you can get your dog to find their chill on a steamy summer day, including using a lick mat for some frozen relief. You can spread some food — some sticky peanut butter is perfect — and let it freeze so your dog can cool down while getting in a tasty, fun snack.

$7.49 at Amazon

Best Ice Tray

TYH Supplies Silicone Dog Treat Mold
TYH Supplies Silicone Dog Treat Mold
$9

Speaking of simple solutions, these ice cube trays combine practical with precious to keep your dog chill. Make a habit of adding a few of these cubes to your dogs water bowl or use these trays to whip up a delicious celebrity-chef crafted treat. 

$9 at Amazon

Best Dog Tents

grey canopy bed
Brightdeck Outdoor Dog Bed
$58
$50

This outdoor dog bed with a canopy might be the best thing to happen to you and your pup this summer. Spoilers: Pets can get sunburns, too, and the best way to prevent dehydration and all of the stresses of heat-related illnesses is to avoid the sun.

$50 at Amazon
P.L.A.Y. Outdoor Dog Tent River
P.L.A.Y. Outdoor Dog Tent River
$125

Nothing like some good old-fashioned shade to help beat the heat — scout’s honor! Both waterproof and UV resistant, whether camping, glamping, or just enjoying a day at the park, this dog tent is a sweet spot for a pup to relax in style.

$125 at P.L.A.Y.

rachel davies

Rachel Davies

Rachel Davies is a writer who has written for numerous publications including Vox, Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest and the parent of a beautiful Cocker Spaniel mix named Thea. 

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

