The STAPLE and Zee.Dog Collab Has Brought Back an Icon: The Fat Pigeon Toy
Only legends come back better — and sleeker — than ever.
Pigeons, a.k.a. the rats of the sky, probably make your dog lose their mind if you live in a city. Those dudes get way too comfortable at the dog park, around the stoop, in the middle of the sidewalk. But when it comes in a plump little dog toy, the pigeon is your pup’s best friend.
Following their 2019 hit with the iconic breakout star, Fat Pigeon toyopens in a new tab, pet food, toys, and accessories brand Zee.Dogopens in a new tab has teamed up yet again with streetwear extraordinaire, STAPLE, to collaborate on a four-piece pet collection. And yes, the pigeon is making a return.
The limited edition Zee.Dog X STAPLE collection features four pet products — all under $200, including the Tuff Bowlopens in a new tab (priced at $35 USD), Hands-Free Leashopens in a new tab (at $40 USD), Zee.Bedopens in a new tab (at $160 USD) and the re-designed Fat Pigeon Toyopens in a new tab at ($30 USD). Made from stainless steel and coated in magenta colored rubber, the Tuff Bowl’s rubber prevents sliding while the durable high-sided bowl makes for an easy clean up.
The Hands-Free Leash allows dog parents to walk and text freely, while the Zee.Bed is made for your pup to slow down and relax. Constructed from unibody viscoelastic foam and ultra-soft microfiber, it’s hypoallergenic and soft on the body. The reinvented Fat Pigeon Toy is made entirely of strong leather and is made to withstand even the sharpest puppy fangs — like a classic Kong toy but with a cultural edge.
The brands’ new collab comes on the heels of a big year for STAPLE founder Jeff Staple, who is releasing his bookopens in a new tab, Not Just Sneakers later this fall. A history of his 25-year career in designing streetwear and sneakers, the book of photography provides visual reference for his archive of iconic designs, including the pigeon motif, which has graced enough of his line to be considered an unofficial mascot.
You can now shop the collection online as well as in select stores across Europe, Canada, South America, and more.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
