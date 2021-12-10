Or are they just peacefully resting? Behaviorist Karen London explains how to tell the difference.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

It’s common for people to misinterpret a dog’s behavior — from thinking a dog must be friendly because they're wagging their tail opens in a new tab to misunderstanding the meaning of barking opens in a new tab and other vocalizations. Lately, I’ve noticed that many people interpret a dog who is lying down with their head on their paws as "sad" when I don't think that's what going on.

It’s a very endearing look, and while it’s certainly possible that the dog could be sad, that’s not necessarily the case. Usually, the dog is just peacefully resting. This posture is especially common when dogs have had the pleasure of tiring themselves out with exercise.

Get your fix of The Wildest We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet. Enter email address Submit icon Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Typically, a happy, relaxed dog has an open mouth, bright eyes, and bouncy movements. That sort of exuberance in both face and body makes it easy to understand that a dog is in an upbeat emotional state. It’s when a dog is calm that it’s harder to tell if the emotional state is sad or content.

A dog who is lying down with their head on their paws will have a closed mouth, which always makes them look less happy. The eyebrows often move as the dog looks around, which can make a dog look pensive; the dog doesn’t look energetic, which can be confused with sad.

However, a dog who is lying down is likely to be pretty comfortable in the situation since dogs rarely lie down if they are scared or otherwise agitated. Most often, dogs who are lying down with their heads resting on their paws are relaxed and at ease — and that's a good thing.