This Pet Superfood Brand Will Spark Joy in Your Life
Bundle x Joy is all about bringing cheer to pet parenthood — and your dog’s balanced diet.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
After spending 15 years working with some of the largest pet retailers and manufacturers, Bundle x Joyopens in a new tab founder Jess Berger found the pet industry…lacking. Mostly, she saw that there wasn’t nearly as much diversity as there should be, and it failed to reflect consumers’ actual points of view. As a first-generation American Latina, Berger wanted to create a pet company that uplifted entrepreneurs of marginalized identities and gave pet parents an experience of joy.
Find Your Joy: Bundle x Joy’s Origin Story
Bundle x Joy has only been in operation for eight months, but they’ve already built a devoted followingopens in a new tab of dog lovers for whom the brand’s cheerful and purpose-driven messaging resonates. “We wanted to make products that people wouldn’t want to hide away in their cabinets,” Berger tells The Wildest. She saw an opportunity to make the experience more like buying wellness products — when you’d likely be perusing beautifully packaged products marketed in ways that feel aligned with who you are as a consumer.
Bundle x Joy’s pastel-hued supplementopens in a new tab jars and food bags and cutely illustrated superfood treatopens in a new tab bags look right at home on a thoughtfully curated kitchen counter. And the transparency of their mission fits in with millennial and Gen Z shoppers’ preference for brands that share their values.
What’s inside the package is, of course, important, too. “I was looking at how we could put the same care into our ingredients as goes into any supplement I would want to take myself,” Berger says. She formulated Bundle x Joy’s products to promote dogs’ holistic wellbeing, and each is reviewed by a team of nutritionists to ensure quality and safety.
Superfood ingredients are the recipe MVPs. Gutsy Digestive Supplementopens in a new tab, for example, contains papaya enzymes, probiotics, and flax meal, all of which are her go-to tummy trouble solutions for the dogs in her life. “You can actually see the whole food ingredients in the products, which makes me personally feel better about giving them to my dog than if they were just brown and round.”
Like a Vitamin, But Better
As a human, you’re probably more likely to take a daily vitamin if it’s in the form of a delicious gummy rather than a big dusty pill — it’s the same for pups. The Glowing Skin x Coat Supplementopens in a new tab is made with wild Alaskan salmon oil and plant-based superfoodsopens in a new tab, including kelp, turmeric, apples, coconut, pumpkin, rosemary, and sweet potatoes, and promotes silkier, healthier fur. The Radiant Hip x Joint Supplementopens in a new tab includes glucosamine and green-lipped mussel to help encourage joint flexibility and mobility.
When you buy Bundle x Joy’s treats and chews for your furry friend, you’re also supporting an effort to empower women entrepreneurs. “We’re not shy about our mission to give back,” Berger adds. “Our packaging has ‘We fund women’ front and center.” In light of the fact that less thanopens in a new tab three percent of female founders receive venture capital funding, Bundle x Joy donates three percent of profits to benefit women in entrepreneurship and their local community.
The brand partners with nonprofit organizations that provide aid for women in need, and offers mentorship to women in the pet space wanting to launch their own businesses. “We’re still testing things out and seeing where we can have the most positive impact,” Berger says. The team hopes to continue growing their contributions not only financially, but through integrated community care and support.
Bundle x Joy understands that bringing joy to pet people everywhere extends further than surprise giftsopens in a new tab in every package (though that helps, too!).
Maia Welbel
Maia is a freelance writer focused on using storytelling to help people treat our planet with more compassion. She lives in Chicago with her perfect pets, Maxx the dog and Rubie the cat. Find her on maiawelbel.comopens in a new tab and @mwelbelopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Score Nutritious Treats For Your Environmentalist Pup From Pulp Habits
Eco Bites has upcycled vegetable pulp, sustainable insect protein, and is packed with vitamins. Your vet is already thrilled.
- opens in a new tab
9 Food Toppers That Will Make Your Dog Actually Want to Eat Dinner
If your dog suffers from mealtime boredom, spice up their food bowl with one of these tasty toppers.
- opens in a new tab
Chris Evans Has Teamed Up With Jinx to Create the “Dog Dream Box”
And good news: The packaging features Captain America and his pup.
- opens in a new tab
8 Best Fresh Food Delivery Services For Dogs
Feeding your dog healthy whole foods is easier than ever.
- opens in a new tab
Dog Child Is the Ultimate Cheat Sheet to Home Cooking For Your Dog
Founder Nicole Marchand has made home cooking easier with upcycled ingredients.
- opens in a new tab
WilderBites Helps Dogs Reach Their Raw Potential
From squid to quail, the Oakland brand offers a new kind of protein treat.