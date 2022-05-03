Alison Wu’s Sustainability Tips For Pet Parents
The blogger on how to incorporate eco-consciousness into pet care.
To call Alison Wuopens in a new tab a wanderer would be an understatement; the wellness influencer has lived in 10 different places in the past 13 years. But the one constant in her life — besides the superfood-packed smoothie bowls and pastel-accented design sensibility she’s known for — would be her dog, Tilly. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has been by Wu’s side through it all, from the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest to a mid-pandemic move to Mexico City. Now, Wu’s focused on giving back to the planet that she’s been able to experience so many corners of. Below, her top three tips to incorporate eco-consciousness into pet care.
1. Buy in bulk.
It reduces packaging and shipping and delivery costs. Bonus points if you shop local.
2. Remember portion control.
Decide with your vet the appropriate daily amount and then always measure your pet’s food. It’s better for them and the planet.
3. Repurpose old blankets, sheets, and pillows.
I made Tilly’s bed from a couple of my old linen sheets that had holes in them. If buying new, buy from brands that use recycled or upcycled materials.
Rebecca Willa Davis
Rebecca Willa Davis is a writer, editor, and brand strategist. She previously worked for Elle, NYLON, and Well+Good, and has written for The New York Times, Vogue, Glamour, Details, and New York magazine. She lives in Brooklyn with her dog, Pepita.
