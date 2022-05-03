Alison Wu’s Sustainability Tips For Pet Parents

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

To call Alison Wu opens in a new tab a wanderer would be an understatement; the wellness influencer has lived in 10 different places in the past 13 years. But the one constant in her life — besides the superfood-packed smoothie bowls and pastel-accented design sensibility she’s known for — would be her dog, Tilly. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has been by Wu’s side through it all, from the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest to a mid-pandemic move to Mexico City. Now, Wu’s focused on giving back to the planet that she’s been able to experience so many corners of. Below, her top three tips to incorporate eco-consciousness into pet care.

1. Buy in bulk.

It reduces packaging and shipping and delivery costs. Bonus points if you shop local.

2. Remember portion control.

Decide with your vet the appropriate daily amount and then always measure your pet’s food. It’s better for them and the planet.

3. Repurpose old blankets, sheets, and pillows.

I made Tilly’s bed from a couple of my old linen sheets that had holes in them. If buying new, buy from brands that use recycled or upcycled materials.