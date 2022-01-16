Tale of the Tape: Team Fluff vs. Team Ruff
Introducing the 2022 Puppy Bowl starting lineups and the rescue organizations they’re representing.
With the first round of the NFL playoffs in the books, we’re four weeks away from the big game: the yearly tradition of two teams featuring some of our best athletes colliding for the crown. No, not the Super Bowl. Rather, its cuter counterpart — the Puppy Bowl. For the past 17 years, the Puppy Bowl has been an adorable refuge from the often chaotic and intense nature of Super Bowl Sunday. Airing earlier in the day before its human parallel, the game includes exclusively shelter puppies and is intended to raise awareness of the importance of adopting from rescuesopens in a new tab and the prevalence of pets abandoned in themopens in a new tab. Organizations from across the states volunteer pups for this cuddly competition so you can watch 50-plus dogs tumble over each other while supportingopens in a new tab a decent cause. These are the dogs (and their rescues) taking the field this year in the annual showdown between Team Fluff and Team Ruff.
Puppy Bowl XVIII airs Sunday, February 13th at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet.
Team Fluff
Baxter / Florida Little Dog Rescueopens in a new tab
Benny / Bosley’s Placeopens in a new tab
Blondie / Providence Animal Centeropens in a new tab
Birch / Ninna’s Road to Rescueopens in a new tab
Bunny / Green Dogs Unleashedopens in a new tab
Chorizo / Paws Crossedopens in a new tab
Cooper Pupp / Angel City Pit Bullsopens in a new tab
Dinozzo / Tri-State Basset Hound Rescueopens in a new tab
Firework / Helen Woodward Animal Centeropens in a new tab
Forrest / Brandywine Valley SPCAopens in a new tab
Glaze / Green Dogs Unleashedopens in a new tab
Heidi / Virginia Beach SPCAopens in a new tab
Irwin / The Sato Projectopens in a new tab
Kali / Lifeline Puppy Rescueopens in a new tab
Kirby / America’s VetDogsopens in a new tab
Mallorie / Rescue Cityopens in a new tab
Mario / The Sato Projectopens in a new tab
Mr. Tinkles / Shih Tzu & Furbabies Rescue opens in a new tab
Nugget / Florida Little Dog Rescueopens in a new tab
Pudding / Rutland County Humane Societyopens in a new tab
Raspberry / Shaggy Dog Rescueopens in a new tab
Rob Gronchowski / Love My Pitties Rescueopens in a new tab
Sammie / Virginia Beach SPCAopens in a new tab
Sky / ROAR Animal Rescueopens in a new tab
Squeak / Florida Little Dog Rescueopens in a new tab
Wasabi / The Sato Projectopens in a new tab
Wes / The Sato Projectopens in a new tab
Ziggy / Rescue Cityopens in a new tab
Team Ruff
Aspen / Operation Paws for Homeopens in a new tab
Banjo / Rescue Cityopens in a new tab
Biff / Last Chance Animal Rescueopens in a new tab
Billie / Compassion Kindopens in a new tab
Bimini / Orange Twins Rescueopens in a new tab
Cannon / Save An Angelopens in a new tab
Conchita / Miami-Dade County Animal Servicesopens in a new tab
Ellington / Shaggy Dog Rescueopens in a new tab
Emmylou / The Anti-Cruelty Societyopens in a new tab
Hoku / Maui Humane Societyopens in a new tab
Jackson / Muddy Paws Rescueopens in a new tab
Lucy / Rescue Cityopens in a new tab
Lulu / Pack Leaders Rescue of CTopens in a new tab
Luna / Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS)opens in a new tab
Maisie / Compassion Kindopens in a new tab
Maribel / East Greenwich Animal Protection League (EGAPL)opens in a new tab
Missy / Providence Animal Centeropens in a new tab
Moby / Harley’s Haven Dog Rescueopens in a new tab
Noir / Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescueopens in a new tab
Ocean / Matchdog Rescueopens in a new tab
Odin / Big Fluffy Dog Rescueopens in a new tab
Pongo / Green Dogs Unleashedopens in a new tab
Pops / Center for Animal Health and Welfare (CAHW)opens in a new tab
Ridley / Green Dogs Unleashedopens in a new tab
Scotty / Matchdog Rescueopens in a new tab
Snowball / Wagmor Petsopens in a new tab
Surf / Miami-Dade County Animal Servicesopens in a new tab
Tayce / Orange Twins Rescueopens in a new tab
Ted D. Bear / Florida Little Dog Rescueopens in a new tab
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.