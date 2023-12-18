Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
There isn’t a more worthy recipient for a just because gift than your local animal shelter. This holiday season, while you’re shopping for your own catopens in a new tab or dogopens in a new tab, consider pressing “add to cart” on a gift for a pet who’s still waiting for their forever home. Those patient pups and kitties are just as deserving of being spoiled with new toys and treats.
While non-profit animal organizations always need monetary donationsopens in a new tab, they also need a lot of supplies to keep the animals in their care housed, fed, and entertained. Below, a list of the most common supplies that shelters ask for.
1. Interactive puzzle toys and lick mats
2. Hidey cat beds
3. Orthopedic dog beds
4. Durable leashes and martingale collars
5. Cleaning supplies
6. Kitten bottles and milk replacers
7. Pee pads
8. Pet food
Lindsay Hamrick, CPDT-KA
Lindsay Hamrick lives in New Hampshire with her three dogs, chickens, and an assortment of rotating foster animals. She forces her elderly chihuahua, Grandma Baguette, on overnight backpacking trips, can diaper a lamb with one hand, and while she’s a long-time Certified Professional Dog Trainer, 66.7% of her dogs still won’t lay down when asked.
