OK, dog parents, before the first flurry of snowflakes fall it’s time we clear something up: Your dog can get cold opens in a new tab . For years, people have perpetuated the myth that their pups have fur coats to protect them against the cold weather, and it’s simply wrong — and dangerous. “Just like us, many dogs are more comfortable outside when wearing an extra layer,” says opens in a new tab Dr. Nancy Kay, a board-certified specialist in the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. In other words, sweater weather isn’t just for crunchy-leaf season; your pup could benefit from a jumper (as they say in the U.K.) all winter long.

In addition, Dr. Kay stresses that each dog’s needs in the winter can be specific to its breed and size. “Smaller dogs, in particular, have difficulty maintaining a normal body temperature when exposed to freezing conditions. Regardless of their size, Dr. Kay asserts that most pups need some form of protection against the elements, with little exception: “If the love of your canine life happens to be an Arctic breed (Malamute, Husky, Samoyed), no need for canine clothing!”

Bottom line, it seems that it is the rule — not the exception — that your dog needs a go-to extra layer for those extra-chilly nights. Luckily, there has never been more variety when it comes to comfortable and stylish options for your pup. Below, our sweater weather favorites to keep your favorite family member toasty all winter long.

opens in a new tab Maxbone Fa La La La La Raglan Jumper opens in a new tab $ 45 No sweater collection is complete without an ugly Christmas sweater — or in this case, the non-ugly Christmas sweater. This lightweight knit is perfect for pups who want to be cozy but not too toasty while roasting chestnuts over an open fire.* *Just to be clear: do not let your dog roast chestnuts, or literally anything, over an open fire. $45 at Sir Dogwood opens in a new tab