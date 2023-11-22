10 Sweaters Your Dog Might Need This Winter — Really · The Wildest

10 Sweaters Your Dog Might Need This Winter — Really

As Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph say, it’s “sweata weatha” — for your pup, too.

by Rebecca Caplan
Updated November 22, 2023
Woman in a sweater standing and holding the two front legs of a Husky dog wearing a matching sweater on a red background
Courtesy of maxbone
OK, dog parents, before the first flurry of snowflakes fall it’s time we clear something up: Your dog can get cold. For years, people have perpetuated the myth that their pups have fur coats to protect them against the cold weather, and it’s simply wrong — and dangerous. “Just like us, many dogs are more comfortable outside when wearing an extra layer,” says Dr. Nancy Kay, a board-certified specialist in the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. In other words, sweater weather isn’t just for crunchy-leaf season; your pup could benefit from a jumper (as they say in the U.K.) all winter long.

In addition, Dr. Kay stresses that each dog’s needs in the winter can be specific to its breed and size. “Smaller dogs, in particular, have difficulty maintaining a normal body temperature when exposed to freezing conditions. Regardless of their size, Dr. Kay asserts that most pups need some form of protection against the elements, with little exception: “If the love of your canine life happens to be an Arctic breed (Malamute, Husky, Samoyed), no need for canine clothing!”

Bottom line, it seems that it is the rule — not the exception — that your dog needs a go-to extra layer for those extra-chilly nights. Luckily, there has never been more variety when it comes to comfortable and stylish options for your pup. Below, our sweater weather favorites to keep your favorite family member toasty all winter long.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

red and pink sweater
Ware of the Dog Fairisle Floral Sweater
$82

No one blends trend and classic styles better than Ware of The Dog — and this fair isle option is the oh-so-comfy proof. Made out of 100 percent buttery soft Merino Wool, this sweater is the perfect comfy option for the pup who is just starting to build out their wardrobe.

$82 at Ware of the Dog
Falalalala dog sweater in beige red and white
Maxbone Fa La La La La Raglan Jumper
$45

No sweater collection is complete without an ugly Christmas sweater — or in this case, the non-ugly Christmas sweater. This lightweight knit is perfect for pups who want to be cozy but not too toasty while roasting chestnuts over an open fire.*

*Just to be clear: do not let your dog roast chestnuts, or literally anything, over an open fire.

$45 at Sir Dogwood
national treasure sweater in navy blue with white lettering
Little Beast National Treasure Sweater
$65

Is your dog totally and completely self-aware of how much mental and emotional space they take up in your life? Probably not; they’ll probably take this tongue-in-cheek sweater by dog-sweater pioneer, Little Beast, a little too literally. Just a reminder of the monumental, Nicholas Cage-stealing-the-Declaration-of-Independence importance they bring to you on a daily basis.

$65 at Little Beast
holiday themed dog sweater on brown dog
Naadam Cashmere Goat Holiday Dog Sweater
$85

This sweater is perfect for all those times you’re looking for a festive dog sweater that has a matching human counterpart and inexplicably, yet wonderfully, features goats as its main aesthetic. Nordic reindeer are so overdone this time of year — bring on the goats!

$85 at Naadam
beige sweater with pink green and orange pom pom
Love Thy Beast Pom Pom Sweater
$48

This adorable option is an elevated (literally) take on the classic polka-dot look. This three-dimensional pom pom sweater features a stunning combo of muted colors, against a creamy ivory knit. Plus, this sweater can be worn as a turtleneck or as a lower neckline look. 

$48 at Sir Dogwood
light green and dark green sweater
Lish Green Large Wilmot Sweater
$70
$49

Do you sense that, in a past life, your pup was a stoic Irish fisherman with callused fingers and a graying beard? If so, consider this respectable, color-blocked turtleneck to send them on a journey back to their Celtic seafaring roots.

$49 at Ssense
dark green cable knit sweater
The Barkers Green Fido Turtleneck
$89

Looking for a classic plush sweater that you can bring out year after year? Try this cashmere short-sleeve option from Sir Dogwood. Plus, this gorgeous cable-knit pairs well with any coat, and the piney color can double for a subtle festive look as well.

$89 at Sir Dogwood
pink shirt with cheetah print pattern
Hunts & Bay Leopard Print Dog Sweatshirt
$45

This leopard look is perfect for the pup looking to explore their wild side — or their cozy, bundled-up domesticated side. Extra points go to this Huts & Bays sweater for its extended sizing options that go all the way up to XXX-Large.

$45 at Sir Dogwood

Remember, pup parents: Introduce your dog to clothing on a slow and steady basis! Many dogs will not be used to wearing an extra layer — even when they are needed to keep them warm during below-freezing potty breaks. Don’t wait until it’s negative-zero degrees outside to wrangle your pup into a sweater for the first time. Instead, consult training methods similar to teaching them how to wear a harness to get them comfortable and cozy (and safe!) this winter.

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

