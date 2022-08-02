5 Ways to Celebrate Your Dog’s Gotcha Day · The Wildest

5 Ways to Celebrate Your Dog’s Gotcha Day

No party animal can resist pupcakes and scavenger hunts.

by Casey Gueren
August 2, 2022
happy dog with birthday cake in dog bowl
Your last birthday party may have included a bottle of wine and a Zoom screen, but the novelty of a virtual fête was likely lost on your dog. Their “Gotcha Day” is the anniversary of the day they were adopted, and as such, is deserving of a proper party — so what if they can’t read a calendar? According to the American Pet Association, 22 percent of dog owners celebrate their pet’s birthday, so it’s hardly a rare occurrence anymore — even more of a reason to celebrate. Below, all the party essentials necessary to throw your pup a proper bday bash.

1. Let them eat cake

birthday cake treats
Bocce’s Bakery Birthday Cake Dog Treats
$5

The way to a dog’s heart is through their stomach. Fortunately, if there’s one thing we all learned during quarantine it’s how to bake. Dozens of dog-friendly recipes, from carrot cake to peanut-butter pie, are a click away. But if you only mastered sourdough, that’s where boutique biscuit company, Bocce’s Bakery, comes in. Just don’t be tempted to sample their mouth-watering peanut butter, vanilla, and carob birthday cake treats yourself. And if your dog doesn’t have a sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with a home-cooked steak dinner.

$5 at Amazon

2. Design a scavenger hunt

the toy came in different colors
My Intelligent Pets Sudoku Dog Treat Puzzle
$32

Although splurging on your pet is nary a rare occurrence, it’s best to invest in toys that you know will stand the test of time (and your pup’s chompers). Your spoiled dog will never tire of new toys, but rather than splurging on the umpteenth indestructible one that will assuredly be reduced to a pile of stuffing before their special day is over, hide treats in this Sudoku-inspired brain game as a fun birthday party activity of hide and go seek.

$32 at Dog & Co.

3. Host a dog park party

the blue party hat with red tip
Modernbeast Pawty Hat
$14

Though you might insist on a private karaoke room before letting loose with your own inner circle, your dog won’t object to reveling with their best friends and gate crashers alike at the local watering hole, a.k.a. the dog park. A good host never forgets party favors, and you can ask pet parents to pay it forward by donating cash or supplies to a dog rescue (perhaps the one where you found your pup, if they are adopted). Party hats included.

$14 at Modernbeast

4. Splurge on designer duds

mint sweater
Maxbone x Christian Cowan Jumper
$95

Some dogs are dressed better than their parents these days. Don’t want your pup to be the only one at daycare not pulling a lewk? Hook them up with some designer duds from Maxbone, because it’s their special day and they deserve it.

$95 at Maxbone

5. Commission a portrait

two dogs together in portrait form
West and Willow Custom Pet Portrait
$65

Sure, your pup’s special day will be immortalized on Instagram for all of eternity, but why not take it to the next level with a custom portrait? From a photorealist painting that captures your dog’s likeness to a cartoony sketch that captures their personality, a framable keepsake is more meaningful than a shareable one.

$65 at West and Willow

Casey Gueren

Casey Gueren is a writer, editor, and content strategist. You can find her work at SELF, BuzzFeed, Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, and others.

