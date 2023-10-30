Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Have wet conditions gotten in the way of your normal walk, run or play time at the park? Are you in search of some ideas for entertaining your dog when the weather outside is “frightful”? There are lots of stimulating activities that will keep you and your dog happily enjoying one another’s company, no matter how gloomy it is outdoors. It’s all about spending time together in interesting ways.

Seven activities to keep your pup busy on a rainy day.

1. Visit a Friend

Is your dog secretly looking to become a therapy dog opens in a new tab ? Take them to visit a friend, relative or neighbor who would be cheered by some dog-petting therapy. Nothing better than a good scratching, belly rub, or just hanging out with your favorite people.

2. Have Some Training Fun

Teach your dog a new trick, such as lying down and resting their head on their paws when you say, “It’s raining.” If they don’t know how to play the shell game, now’s a good time to teach them. Your pup can sniff out their treats to play this fun guessing game.

3. Walk in the Rain

Many dogs would love to go out for walks in the rain, paying no attention to the constant drizzle. If your pup loves the water, go outside and splash in the puddles. If your dog had their way, this would probably be their first choice. If not, they might just enjoy sitting on a covered patio and watch the rain drop.

4. Groom and Spa Day

Use the rainy day as an opportunity to have a canine spa day at home—give them a bath, clean their ears, cut their nails, and give them a good coat brushing opens in a new tab . Nothing sweeter than a well-groomed dog.

5. Hide and Seek

Play a few rounds of indoor hide-and-seek opens in a new tab . Have your dog stay, and then hide. Release them and call them to you. When they find you, greet them with something that will make them happy, like treats, a game of tug, a chew toy or a belly rub.

6. Head to the Store

Head to the store and buy a few treats, toys, or a new leash. Buy a new toy for each of you and hang out together while you enjoy them; better yet, buy a toy you can share.

7. Try Massage and Stretches