7 Activities for a Bad-Weather Day

If you’re trapped indoors on a bad weather day, these activities will keep your pup entertained.

by Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA
Updated October 30, 2023
woman and two dogs on rainy dog do dog training
Photo: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels
Have wet conditions gotten in the way of your normal walk, run or play time at the park? Are you in search of some ideas for entertaining your dog when the weather outside is “frightful”? There are lots of stimulating activities that will keep you and your dog happily enjoying one another’s company, no matter how gloomy it is outdoors. It’s all about spending time together in interesting ways.

Seven activities to keep your pup busy on a rainy day.

1. Visit a Friend

Is your dog secretly looking to become a therapy dog? Take them to visit a friend, relative or neighbor who would be cheered by some dog-petting therapy. Nothing better than a good scratching, belly rub, or just hanging out with your favorite people.

2. Have Some Training Fun

Teach your dog a new trick, such as lying down and resting their head on their paws when you say, “It’s raining.” If they don’t know how to play the shell game, now’s a good time to teach them. Your pup can sniff out their treats to play this fun guessing game.

3. Walk in the Rain

Many dogs would love to go out for walks in the rain, paying no attention to the constant drizzle. If your pup loves the water, go outside and splash in the puddles. If your dog had their way, this would probably be their first choice. If not, they might just enjoy sitting on a covered patio and watch the rain drop.

4. Groom and Spa Day

Use the rainy day as an opportunity to have a canine spa day at home—give them a bath, clean their ears, cut their nails, and give them a good coat brushing. Nothing sweeter than a well-groomed dog.

5. Hide and Seek

Play a few rounds of indoor hide-and-seek. Have your dog stay, and then hide. Release them and call them to you. When they find you, greet them with something that will make them happy, like treats, a game of tug, a chew toy or a belly rub.

6. Head to the Store

Head to the store and buy a few treats, toys, or a new leash. Buy a new toy for each of you and hang out together while you enjoy them; better yet, buy a toy you can share.

7. Try Massage and Stretches

Practice the art of canine massage. To learn, start with a great video, Bodywork for Dogs: Connecting through Massage, Acupressure, and Intuitive Touch by Lynn Vaughan and Deborah Jones.

Karen London holding up a small dog

Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA

Karen B. London, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral issues, including aggression, and has also trained other animals including cats, birds, snakes, and insects. She writes the animal column for the Arizona Daily Sun and is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Northern Arizona University. She is the author of six books about training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

