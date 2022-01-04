Super Snouts’ Supplements Are Organic, Vet-Formulated, and Wildly Effective

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

2021 was the year of finding new routes of self care, not just for ourselves but for our pets as well. Enter Diggin’ Your Dog opens in a new tab and Super Snouts Hemp Co. opens in a new tab , sister lines of treats and supplements intended to give our pets a little relief in this dog-eat-dog world, addressing issues from arthritis to anxiety opens in a new tab to UTIs. Take Super Shrooms opens in a new tab , a mix of seven organic mushrooms grown in the Pacific Northwest known to promote healthy immune function (and some vets say, slow the spread of certain cancers). Or Joint Power opens in a new tab , a powder of sustainable, cold-extracted, nutraceutical-grade green-lipped mussel, which are chock full of anti-inflammatory and joint-protecting omega-3 fatty acids opens in a new tab .

More recently, founders Christy Love and Dawn Love have been on a mission to offer an “elevated and more effective CBD product for pet owners.” Inspired by their last dog’s battle with cancer, they have developed hemp-derived CBD tinctures, chews, water-soluble gel caps, topicals, and peanut butter specially formulated for pets. All their products are organically farmed, GMO free, and collaboratively formulated by a pharmaceutical engineer with a PhD and pet CBD authority Dr. Robert Silver. The partners also pride themselves on radical transparency — each product has a QR code that takes the customer to a test results page for both raw material and finished-product 3rd-party verifications. What’s more, they donate a portion of the profits to animal rescues.

Your brand is a family business, so tell us a bit about the family (pets included!).

Both Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snouts Hemp Co. are grassroots, family, and female-owned companies. We literally started in our garage! As we acquired distribution regions, our friend Leslie Jochum (and now general manager of both companies) took direct sales in her garage. We eventually leased a small warehouse, then two and three, and finally pulled the trigger in 2017 on the 16,000 SF facility that is our headquarters today.

We are all now one happy family (and team) under one roof, continuing to craft smart and honest products that honor the human-animal bond. We each have dogs, who all happen to be Shepherds. Dawn and I have two Belgian Malinois (O'Malley and Mack), rescued in Texas from ABMR (American Belgian Malinois Rescue opens in a new tab ), and Leslie has a German Shepherd named Yahtzee.

Courtesy of Super Snouts

Diggin’ Your Dog came before Super Snouts Hemp Co. When and why did you start getting into the world of CBD?

I have many friends and family in the cannabis space including the chemistry, science, farming, extraction, and finished product categories. We really wanted to love the pet products we tried that were on the market back in 2017 for our own dogs, but they just didn’t seem to have the same effectiveness of products as human products we had tried, which use better technologies. We decided to start our own brand, promising an elevated and more effective CBD product for pet owners.

Super Snouts was one of the first companies to remove THC from cannabis products. It is not needed, and can have a negative effect on pets. We were also the first pet company to incorporate water-soluble technology and functionality into multiple delivery platforms, resulting in exponential bioavailability and absorption. We also use 100% cold processes to make our edible soft chews — we never heat (or bake) cannabinoids into our finished products.

Courtesy of Super Snouts

How have your own pets’ needs influenced your products?

Our last two Shepherds, Cain and Abel, were definitely a significant part of how and why we are different as a company. It’s a passion to make the best products available to pet owners — not a race to see how much money we can make as a company. Back in 2019 my heart dog, Abel, was diagnosed with a prostatic tumor. The prognosis was grim, to say the least.

He was the reason behind better delivery platforms, bioavailability, and functionality in our CBD products. He was also the reason for the launch of our Turkey Tail Mushrooms opens in a new tab and our newest product CBG+MOJO, which is a soft chew that contains CBG (Cannabigerol) and Turkey Tail Mushrooms [known for improving immune function, reducing oxidative stress, and promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut].

Your new venture is an animal rescue, Run Around Rescue Ranch opens in a new tab . What was the inspiration behind that?

The Run Around Ranch is a dream come true and an idea we have had for a long time. I have been in the pet industry for 25 years, Dawn for 15 years. We have indirectly touched so many lives of pets through retail and manufacturing, but the goal of the Run Around Ranch is to directly be of service to animals in need of rescue, and create a soft place for them to to land. “Run Around Ruby” is our first rescue horse, a 20-year-old Arabian mare saved from a kill pen in Texas. Throughout the day, the dogs run and play in the pastures, or the large dog park enclosure at the Ranch, “Abel Acres,” and Ruby is taken on walks to get her graze on. I’m not sure how we get it all done, but when there’s passion, there’s a way!

