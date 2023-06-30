10 Queer-Owned Pet Brands We’re Celebrating This (And Every Other) Month

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

With over seven out of 10 queer adults self-identifying as pet parents, there’s no question that the LGBTQ+ community is comprised of true animal lovers. Still, it turns out that the dogs and cats themselves might be the fiercer allies. One 2021 study opens in a new tab found that 75 percent of LGBTQ+ Gen-Zers consider their pets to be an integral part of their support system — especially when dealing with stressors related to exploring their place in the queer community.

With these kinds of bonds being forged at home, it’s no wonder tons of queer pet owners have gone on to found some of the most cutting-edge brands in the pet market today. So, to celebrate as we close out Pride month, we rounded up some of our favorite LGBTQ+ owned brands that love pets as much as we do.

opens in a new tab Minna opens in a new tab If you’re a maximalist dog owner with a penchant for color, Minna’s dog beds have you covered. Handwoven in San Antonio Palopó, Guatemala using 100 percent cotton, these beds pair bright colors with clean and classic patterns and are completely machine washable. One cute bonus is that each bed is also named after a Minna staffer’s pet. Shop Minna opens in a new tab