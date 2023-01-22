Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

We humans are obsessed with the latest superfoods — and rightfully so. Some of those snacks pack a major punch, and in a world of preservatives and confusing marketing opens in a new tab , there’s no harm in wanting to stick to the classics. But what are the vitamin and mineral equivalents of turmeric for dogs? Because we for sure want to be feeding them to our pups.

“Functional superfoods [have] the most beneficial effects on health,” Dr. W. Jean Dodds says. “They reduce chronic inflammation and promote healing; are powerfully antioxidant, antimicrobial and antitumor; and are even believed to delay aging.” Serving your dog the vitamins and minerals in these essential canine functional superfoods will help your dog fight disease, boost energy, and maintain good health and weight opens in a new tab in general.

So, what vitamins do dogs need every day and what foods do they come from? For some pet parents, feeding dogs commercial food makes the most sense; it is not only convenient, but — if they select high-quality food made by companies with proven records of ingredient integrity — it provides their dogs with a generally wholesome diet opens in a new tab . But there are a lot of factors in commercial pet food to consider.

Below are vitamins and minerals your pup needs, plus how you can add them to your dog’s diet with superfoods.

Vitamins

Vitamin A

Carrots opens in a new tab , spinach, liver, pumpkin opens in a new tab , sweet potatoes opens in a new tab , fish oil opens in a new tab , eggs, and turnip greens.

Vitamin D

Marine fish oil, fatty fish, egg yolks, dairy products, liver, beef, and cottage cheese.

Vitamin E

Plant oils, leafy green vegetables opens in a new tab , seeds, wheat germ, bran, whole grains, and liver.

Vitamin K

Liver, leafy green vegetables, milk, cabbage, and fish.

Related article opens in a new tab Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome opens in a new tab The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

Vitamin C

Fruits, vegetables, and organ meats.

Vitamin B

Whole grains, nutritional or brewers yeast, liver, beans, green vegetables, spirulina, nuts, and dairy products.

Macrominerals

Calcium

Milk, yogurt, tofu, sardines with bones, raw bones, bok choy, green beans, broccoli, and cauliflower.

Phosphorous

All animal tissues, eggs, fish, and milk.

Magnesium

Spinach, broccoli, green beans, tofu, tomato juice, beans, whole grains, and seafood.

Potassium, sodium and chloride

Fruits, vegetables, milk, and grain.

Microminerals

Zinc

Spinach, broccoli, yogurt, beef, poultry, whole grains, and vegetables.

Sulfur

All protein foods (meats, fish, poultry, eggs, legumes, and milk).

Iron

Red meats, fish, poultry, shellfish, eggs, and legumes.

Iodine

Iodized salt, seafood, dairy products, and kelp.

Selenium

Seafood, meat, whole grains, brown rice, and vegetables.

Copper

Seafood, nuts, whole grains, seeds, and legumes.

Manganese

Nuts, whole grains, and leafy vegetables.

Chromium

Lean meat, vegetable oils, and brewers yeast.

Cobalt

Liver, kidney, fruit, and vegetables.

Fluorine

Water.

Molybdenum

Legumes, cereals, and organ meats.

Silicon

Cereals, vegetables, beans, and peas.