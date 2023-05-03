Everything you need to keep your pup safe and engaged (so you can focus on that Zoom meeting).

A good pet product is one that has an actual purpose: items that enrich our dogs’ lives, bring them joy, make training easier, get them thinking and moving — and most of all — having fun.

Because pet parenting doesn’t come with a manual like an Ikea dresser (though raising pets is just as hard as installing anything from Ikea), here is a list of a few things to help you along the way. Well, the items on this list will at least make your training and daily life with your dog a little brighter and easier. When it comes to the fact that your dog takes one million years to finally pee in the freezing cold, you’re on your own.