16 Perfectly Preppy Tennis-Themed Dog Toys and Accessories

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

There are few things sporty dogs love more than a good tennis ball. Unfortunately, traditional tennis balls can pose many health risks to dogs: Their fuzzy green felt wears down tooth enamel, and the synthetic fibers they shed can accumulate in a dog’s bowels and cause potentially life-threatening blockages. Tennis balls can also pose a legitimate choking hazard opens in a new tab for larger dogs and have been shown to contain potentially harmful levels of lead opens in a new tab and other toxic materials.

But don’t fret! There are plenty of safe, fun ways you and your dog can express your shared love (because tennis, get it?) of one of the most elegant and exciting games there is — from combination racket/dog carriers, to tennis-ball-green leash sets, to balls designed specifically for tooth-safe chewing. Check out our full list below. They’re all…aces.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Dog Tennis Balls opens in a new tab $ 12 These dog-safe tennis balls won’t wear down your dog’s tooth enamel or shed harmful fluff fibers, which can accumulate in your dog’s intestines and cause life-threatening blockages. Ideal for light chewers, these balls are floatable, bouncy, squeaky, and certified non-toxic. They also feature cheeky little slogans like “Chasing balls is my cardio” and come in a range of fun colors that make it easy to differentiate from other balls at the dog park. $12 at P.L.A.Y. opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab P.L.A.Y. ZoomieRex IncrediBall opens in a new tab Designed for heavy-duty chewing, these bouncy, floatable balls are available in two sizes and three colors, including tennis-ball green. They feature an open cavity for holding your dog’s favorite treats, are certified non-toxic, dishwasher safe, and made in the U.S. And like all of P.L.A.Y.’s toys, they are manufactured to meet the same safety standards that the Consumer Product Safety Commission set for toys for human infants and children. Shop P.L.A.Y. opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Anya Hindmarch Bespoke Dog Tennis Balls opens in a new tab $ 55 Few brands do cheeky British fashion better than accessories designer Anya Hindmarch. Case in point: This playful little ball tin, complete with three classic tennis balls, personalized with your dog’s name. The felt on these balls is not necessarily tooth enamel-safe, so you shouldn’t leave them out for your dog to chew on at their leisure, but they’re perfectly appropriate for a rousing game of fetch. $55 at null opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Mark & Graham Game On Zipper Pouch opens in a new tab $ 59 While this cute little faux-leather pouch may not technically have been designed with dogs in mind, it’s the perfect size to accommodate a handful of poop bags or a small smattering of doggy treats. Clip it to your dog’s leash, and take your love of tennis and your dog’s essentials everywhere you go. You can even have it monogrammed for a small fee. $59 at Mark and Graham opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab KONG AirDog Squeakair Ball opens in a new tab $ 11 An XL tennis ball for your XL dog to fetch and gnaw to their heart’s content. Once again, tennis balls can pose a choking hazard to larger dogs (we can’t overstate this), but at four inches wide, this ball is nearly twice the diameter of a standard tennis ball, meaning even the largest dog should be able to play safely with minimal supervision. KONG products are made with non-toxic materials, and this particular ball is covered with a special non-abrasive felt, so it won’t harm your dog’s teeth. $11 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Banfeng Giant Tennis Ball opens in a new tab $ 15 Prepare to watch your tennis ball-loving dog lose their freaking mind when you unveil this giant 9.5-inch wide novelty ball from Banfeng. Fair warning, though: The felt on this comically oversized ball may be harmful to your dog’s tooth enamel, so don’t leave it out for them to chew on when you aren’t playing together. Also, the ball arrives deflated, so you will need a tool to pump it up yourself. $15 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab iFetch Mini Automatic Ball Launcher opens in a new tab $ 130 Does your small dog absolutely live for a good game of fetch? This mini ball launcher uses scaled-down tennis balls perfect for little dogs with correspondingly tiny mouths. The balls themselves mimic the look and feel of regular tennis balls, but with a non-abrasive outer material that’s easier on a dog’s teeth. The launcher has three settings, so you can send the ball 10, 20, or 30 feet away with just the push of a button, making it great for indoor or outdoor play. You can even train your dog to load the launcher themselves, though you should still make sure you are present when the launcher is in use, especially because these balls are small and not choke-safe. $130 at Chewy opens in a new tab



