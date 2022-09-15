Bocce’s Bakery’s seasonal treats are here so your dog can make fall their whole personality, too.

Ah, the fall. A season for beautiful foliage, Gilmore Girls reruns, and being reminded that pulling off a turtleneck is much harder than it seems.

But more than anything, it’s become that wonderful time of year marketing execs ask, “What haven’t we pumpkin-spiced yet?”. From drinks to food, once that first bronzed leaf hits the ground, every coffee shop, bakery, and brewery will have pumpkin-infused options.

What started with simple seasonal beverages at Starbucks and Dunkin’ has evolved into a movement that just about every corporate brand tries capitalizing on — to varying degrees of success opens in a new tab . And while you may wonder if pumpkin-flavored cream cheese opens in a new tab or Goldfish opens in a new tab are really necessary, the annual autumn craze will undoubtedly occupy a large portion of your Instagram feed over the next few months all the same. So, fittingly, as dogs are the clear highlight of social media year-round, the gourd aims to swallow our pets this fall — or more accurately, vice versa.

Your Dog Can Be Basic About Fall, Too

In what might be the most acceptable example of bandwagon-hopping, Bocce’s Bakery opens in a new tab has introduced pumpkin-spiced dog treats to its edible portfolio. Of course, it’s not surprising to see a New York-based brand appreciate the season the city is most famous for. While not all dogs get to take walks in Central Park surrounded by golden foliage like Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, they can still get in the fall mood via their tastebuds.

Featuring Bocce’s trademark dedication to genuine ingredients, the treats are primarily comprised of 100 percent real pumpkin — with some cinnamon, oat flour, and peanut butter added to complete the fall cocktail. Not to mention, they’re wheat-free, soft, and chewy to provide your dog the same comfort you get from your yearly When Harry Met Sally rewatch.

It’s a (Literally) Healthy Obsession

Now, you could argue this fad of pumpkin-spiced everything has gotten a bit out of hand and you’d probably be right. But in this isolated case, there is some merit to including the gourd. Or is it a squash? That is a question I’ve wrestled with for longer than I care to admit but regardless, the fruit and/or vegetable packs a slew of health benefits for pups opens in a new tab . Introducing pumpkin into a dog’s diet will deliver high levels opens in a new tab of beta-carotene, carotenoids, potassium, and vitamin C, as well as some B-complex vitamins.

The plant is also typically low in calories and high in fiber, leading to its utility as an effective remedy for diarrhea, constipation, or other not-so-cute symptoms on the other side of fall treats. Pumpkin seeds also contain an assortment of antioxidant phytonutrients and healthy oils, with magnesium and calcium that help support bone formation. Thanks to these compounds, the seeds are often ground up and added to oatmeal or honey to treat tapeworms.

Vitally, Bocce’s Bakery’s pumpkin-spiced treats are only 13 calories a piece, ultimately making for far less harmful ingestion than your seasonal latte. But that is a discussion for another time and place — possibly with a doctor.