Shopping

Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you need, we have your shopping guide.

a dog playing with furryfolks egg toy
shopping

12 FurryFolks Dog Toys and Accessories That’ll Tickle Your Funny Bone

This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.

clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute sweater. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

Shiba Inu dog wearing a rainbow raincoat on a path outside while on a leash held by his pet parent, a person wearing black and gray

Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

toys & puzzles

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favorite toys to interactive puzzles.

a dog playing with furryfolks egg toy

This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.

food, treats & feeders

Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating their love for their furry friends with their first joint business venture: a pet food brand called Kismet.

The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.

A display of dog toys and treats.

The first box is only $4.20 for a limited time!

health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter — find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

A woman in beige overalls a striped shirt and a straw hat, smiling, with her arm around her black dog sitting in the grass on a green hill.

Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

Two cute kittens are sitting near their litter box.

A necessity, really.

leashes, collars & harnesses

Hit the street with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish — from dog collars to cat harnesses.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the ton, meet the Bridgerton x maxbone Leash Set: a fusion of functionality and sophistication inspired by the Netflix sensation, Bridgerton.

With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball.

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter box).

a dog and human in a giant dog bed on the floor

Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.  

crates, carriers & travel gear

Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road — from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.

Gray cat in a yellow pet carrier

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

art & home

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and tchotchkes to pet cams and robo vacs.

Small orange cat in wooden litter box.

Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.

A woman and a dog laying on a bed of pet hair-resistant bedding.

Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.

Sustainable

Shop sustainably from brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.

A women disposing a doggy bag in a trashcan in the park

Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

Man shopping in a pet store reading product information

Here are the sustainability buzzwords you should look out for on the packages of your fave products.

gift guide

Dog “gotcha day”? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? The Wildest crew (and some celebs) picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.

Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.

Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.

products for pet people

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

