Etsy’s trend expert shares her (and her pup Mojo’s) favorite small businesses on the indie platform.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Dayna Isom Johnson opens in a new tab is the friend that you want to get a birthday present from. As a trend forecaster at Etsy, her job is pretty much being a pro-gifter, and treasure hunting on the design-aficionado beloved site is more than just a pastime — it’s a career. Featuring hand-crafted homewares and accessories galore, Etsy is a playground for pet parents looking for custom portraits, specialty treats, or hand-knit sweaters for their pets. Johnson shared her favorite of these pet-related finds with The Wildest, including those approved by her Jindo / Jack Russell mix, Mojo. Below, the best picks for pet parents from the indie-shopping guru herself.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)