Dayna Isom Johnson’s Favorite Etsy Pet Products Have Lots of Mojo
Etsy’s trend expert shares her (and her pup Mojo’s) favorite small businesses on the indie platform.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Dayna Isom Johnsonopens in a new tab is the friend that you want to get a birthday present from. As a trend forecaster at Etsy, her job is pretty much being a pro-gifter, and treasure hunting on the design-aficionado beloved site is more than just a pastime — it’s a career. Featuring hand-crafted homewares and accessories galore, Etsy is a playground for pet parents looking for custom portraits, specialty treats, or hand-knit sweaters for their pets. Johnson shared her favorite of these pet-related finds with The Wildest, including those approved by her Jindo / Jack Russell mix, Mojo. Below, the best picks for pet parents from the indie-shopping guru herself.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Dayna Isom Johnson Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Pet Trend Expert
And her pup, Mojo, is her stylish right-hand dude.
- opens in a new tab
Just Fred Is Just the Best
The Brooklyn-based, vegan pet accessory brand is advocating for senior dogs and looking damn good doing it.
- opens in a new tab
Calley Benoit Belli’s Dog Is a Literal Work of Art
The fashion veteran talks about how her muse, Shuggie, inspired her home decor and custom wedding accessories.
- opens in a new tab
Matching Bedding For Pets Who Don’t Sleep With Their Humans
Colorful bed covers, quilted duvets, linen shams, and more make up these chic selections.
- opens in a new tab
The Inspiration Behind Lay Lo Dog Beds Is — No Surprise — a Very Special Senior Dog
Who doesn’t love a terrazzo print these days?
- opens in a new tab
16 Customized Gifts For People Wanting To See More Of Their Pet
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).