Dog Food Recipes: Easy Crockpot Chicken & Brown Rice

A homemade family favorite.

by Susan Tasaki
May 13, 2021
This great homemade dog food dish has all the best ingredients cooked in one pot. It’s a bit of an industry secret that it is amazingly easy and very nutritious to make dog food at home. Similar to our homemade dog kibble recipe, this chicken and rice dog food recipe uses a blend of healthy veggies and chicken protein to create a wonderful supplement to your dog’s diet that saves money.

When putting together this crockpot dog food, substitutions are allowed! For vegetables, try broccoli florets, zucchini, spinach, or any of several types of squash. For the protein source, beef cubes, turkey, eggs or lamb also work. Use organic ingredients if possible.

It’s important to do research on homemade dog food ingredients to ensure the safety of your pet. This dog food recipe is safe for the majority of dogs but if you have concerns, consult your veterinarian or pet nutritionist.

Crockpot Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food

Homemade healthy dog food in a crockpot is easier to make than you would guess!

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup brown rice

  • 2 cups water

  • 1/2 lb. green beans, broken into segments

  • 1 medium sweet potato, raw, cut into medium-sized chunks (leave skin on)

  • 3 carrots, sliced into about 1" thick rounds 

  • 2 boneless chicken breasts (with or without skin) or 4 to 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

DIRECTIONS

1. Put all ingredients into the crockpot in the order given (layer, don’t mix).

2. Cook on low for about 8 hours, on high for about 5 hours.

3. When done, stir, breaking up the chicken into small pieces. Everything will be quite soft.

4. Let cool and serve; can be used with a quality kibble or by itself, in a serving size appropriate for your dog’s weight and activity level.

Refrigerate unused portion; keeps up to three days.

Nutritional Information

Using 1 lb. boneless skinless thighs, this recipes comes out at approximately 200 calories per 1 cup.

Susan Tasaki

Freelance writer Susan Tasaki lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her Husky, who wishes they both got out more.

