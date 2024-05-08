Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Last weekend, a large region from Houston, Texas to East Texas experienced a heavy rain downpour that led to devastating flood conditions. Hundreds of people were left stranded in the flood awaiting rescue, including some on rooftops opens in a new tab , reported AP News. Tragically, three people died.

In Harris County, where Houston is located, at least 223 people and 186 pets were saved from the water. Rescue efforts have now ended, and residents who evacuated have begun to return home. “We can absolutely see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we’ve made it through the worst of this weather event,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told AP News.

But as Texas shifts its disaster efforts from response to recovery, animal shelters are in need of help. Below are some of the organizations that can use your support to help animals impacted by the Texas floods.

BARC

BARC shelters animals, offers wellness services, and provides rescue and transport to pets in need. As a result of the floods, their shelter is currently at critical capacity. “The situation is dire. Our dedicated team has resorted to setting up temporary pop-up crates just to accommodate the influx of animals,” BARC wrote on Instagram opens in a new tab . They are in urgent need of fosters and adopters. Donations can also help support the influx of animals.

Houston Humane Society

The Houston Humane Society fights animal cruelty, gives homes to pets in need, and facilitates disaster response. In the aftermath of the floods, The Houston Humane Society hosted a disaster relief drive at Santa Fe Middle School. They handed out free pet supplies to families who were affected by the floodwaters; they were able to provide 14,000 pet meals to pets in need. The Houston Humane Society also created a guide for flood disaster relief tips opens in a new tab .

Houston SPCA

The Houston SPCA is dedicated to helping animals in the Houston community, from animal cruelty investigations to disaster response. The SPCA Disaster Response Team has assisted with flooding, oil spills, wildfires, and more. During the recent floods, they brought crates and other supplies to shelters for evacuees who had brought their pets along. They can use financial help to keep their life-saving services going.