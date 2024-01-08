Sure, they can have a bite—if they want one.

Have you ever wondered if your dog would be on team celery or not? Celery is nature’s perfect spoon. Scoop up your favorite dips, nut butters and spreads, and then eat the scooper, too. Celery has many fans, but there are also those detractors out there who resent its stringy texture and tangy taste.

Celery is a safe food to share with your dog in moderation and it can provide fiber and lots of water for hydration. Not every dog will want to partake in a celery snack with you, however, so don’t be offended if your pup turns their nose up at the offer. Read on to learn more about celery and dogs.

Nutrition facts about celery for dogs

Celery has long been touted as a health food due to its low-calorie and high-fiber content. In fact, a cup of celery only has 14 calories and is about 95 percent water. Celery has also been used in certain traditional medicines to treat all kinds of medical conditions, including digestive problems, urinary problems, arthritis, intestinal parasites, and high blood pressure. To date, these health claims have not been thoroughly studied but there are many interesting properties of celery that may have led healers to try it. This includes:

Antioxidants: Celery has natural antioxidants in the form of flavonoids and phenolic compounds. Antioxidants protect cells from oxidative damage and can be beneficial in preventing certain chronic conditions and slowing the aging process.

Antimicrobial properties: Extracts from celery also show antibacterial and antifungal effects against certain pathogens.

Anti-inflammatory effects: Phytochemicals in celery i opens in a new tab ncluding luteolin and apiin may also have the ability to prevent and/or reduce inflammation throughout the body.

Is celery good for dogs?

While many of the health claims for celery have intriguing potential, further study is necessary to drill down on precisely how they work and whether they have any effects in dogs. In the meantime, it does reinforce the idea that celery can be a healthy snack for many reasons and your dog can certainly benefit. Here are some of the ways celery can be a good snack for your pup:

High in fiber: Celery is a very high-fiber food. You know this if you have ever spent some time chewing on the stringy fibrous pieces of celery that just don’t feel like they are ever going to surrender to being eaten. Celery has both soluble and insoluble fiber.



These two forms of fiber work in different ways to support digestive health, including providing nutrients to the healthy microbes opens in a new tab of the gut, increasing the bulk of the stool, and preventing constipation opens in a new tab . Fiber also helps create feelings of fullness without adding calories, so it is a good snack for dogs who need to limit their intake as part of a weight- loss opens in a new tab plan.

Water content: Celery is about 95 percent water, so it is a very hydrating snack, too. This is especially helpful to pups on hot days when they may need to rehydrate frequently. It also helps to create those feelings of fullness after eating without adding lots of calories.

Vitamins and minerals: Celery is also a source of potassium, calcium, vitamin K, and folate. All of these are essential to your dog’s diet and are found in adequate amounts in commercial dog food as well. Whatever they get from snacks like celery is an added bonus.

Additional health benefits: While still under evaluation, celery may have many additional health benefits to offer including antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Can dogs eat all parts of the celery plant?

Yes; the entire celery plant including the leaves, stalks, (and even seeds) is considered non-toxic and safe for dogs to eat. However, there is an essential oil that is made from extracts of the celery seeds, which should be avoided in dogs. This is because essential oils opens in a new tab can contain other ingredients that are not safe, or the oils themselves can cause irritation of the skin, digestive tract, and/or respiratory tract, depending how they are used.

Is celery completely safe for dogs ?

Yes, celery is safe for dogs as long as it is shared in moderation, and so long as you follow a few basic rules. Like all new foods, it is important to introduce a very small amount at first to make sure your dog tolerates it before giving them a larger portion.

Here are a few warnings to keep in mind when sharing your celery snack with your pup:

Digestive upset: Celery is very high in fiber. While this provides many health benefits, it can also cause some unwanted side effects. Too much fiber can cause digestive upset for dogs including gas opens in a new tab , bloating and diarrhea opens in a new tab . Therefore, keep celery snacks small and start gradually if your dog isn’t used to eating lots of raw fruits or veggies.

Skin irritation: Celery can sometimes cause skin irritation including a rash, blisters, and/or hives in sensitive individuals. This has been documented in humans and livestock, and is extremely rare in dogs.

Lacks critical nutrients: Since celery is mostly water and fiber, it does not provide much energy for dogs. Dogs need to eat a balanced diet to meet their nutritional needs. If they are filling up on snacks like celery, they are missing out on critical nutrients. Be sure to keep celery snacks to a minimum and provide your dog with a complete and balanced dog food.

Choking hazards: Be mindful of how you offer celery to your pup to avoid choking hazards opens in a new tab . Large pieces of celery are tough to chew and can be a choking hazard if your dog tries to swallow them whole. Try to cut the celery into small bite-sized pieces to help your dog out.

Other toxic ingredients: As always, be sure that you check all the ingredients in a snack you’re sharing with your pup to make sure they are safe and non-toxic to dogs. Even though celery is a safe snack, if it is part of a dish cooked with garlic, onions, or other toxic ingredients, it should not be shared.



For example, ants on a log is a common snack for kids made from celery topped with peanut butter and raisins — make sure if your dog is going to partake, you make a piece with no raisins opens in a new tab , as these are toxic to dogs.

The bottom line: can dogs eat human food?

Dogs certainly can eat human food, and we all know that most of our pups get at least the occasional taste. This can be perfectly fine, and even healthy, provided you are selective about what foods you share, and how you share them. It is very important for dogs to eat a complete and balanced dog food as their primary diet to ensure they get all of the nutrients they need in the proper balance.

Table scraps and snacks should be minimized opens in a new tab to less than ten percent of your dog’s total calories to keep this in check. And while there are many foods that are good for sharing, always double check opens in a new tab that foods you plan to share are safe and nontoxic for dogs. There are a number of common foods and ingredients that are toxic opens in a new tab and should never be given to dogs.

Finally, your friendly veterinarian wants to remind you that you can use all of these little treats and table scraps as the perfect opportunities for training and practicing good behavior. So often, behavior problems lead dogs to be relinquished to animal shelters so working with your pup to develop good behaviors is also part of a healthy lifestyle. Any chance you have to reward your dog for good behavior and learning new cues opens in a new tab is precious. Instead of simply tossing your dog a bite of your snack which may encourage them to beg or jump, ask them to earn it by going to their crate, mat opens in a new tab , or designated place. Ask them to sit and wait. Or use it to practice whatever new cues you are working on. Human food is often a high value reward and your dog will be eager to show off their skills in exchange for a taste.

FAQs (People Also Ask)

How much celery can a dog eat?

Celery is safe for dogs in moderation. It should not be more than 10 percent of your dog’s diet. Too much can cause digestive upset since it is high in fiber so start with a small bite-sized amount and see if your dog tolerates it.

Is it OK to give dogs celery?

Yes, celery is a safe food to share with your dog. It is very high in fiber, so offer small amounts to avoid digestive upset.

Why do dogs like celery?

Dogs may like the crunch and juicy texture of celery, but some dogs may be turned off by its smell or tangy flavor.

Can dogs eat celery leaves?

Yes, celery leaves and stalks are safe for dogs to eat so long as they eat small amounts.

Is celery good for dogs?

Celery has lots of water, fiber, vitamins and minerals that are good for dogs. It lacks protein and fat, however, so it should only be used for small snacks.

Is celery seed extract safe for dogs?

Essential oils made from celery seed should not be given to dogs. Different oils can cause irritation of the skin, digestive tract, or lungs depending on how they are used and other ingredients in the preparation may be toxic to dogs.

