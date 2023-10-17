Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

John Legend is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner, aka an EGOT opens in a new tab . In fact, he’s only one of 18 EGOTs and is the first Black man opens in a new tab to hold that coveted title. So, that alone makes him pretty cool. But of course, we think another factor puts his coolness over the top: He loves dogs.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, house a small pack of them opens in a new tab in their Beverly Hills home along with a cadre of other smaller furry and feathered friends. Legend also loves good design. So, when he was presented with the opportunity to curate a home-decor collection with Etsy opens in a new tab , collaborating with pet-bed company Lay Lo opens in a new tab was a no-brainer. As he toldArchitectural Digest opens in a new tab : “I like to surround myself with high-quality products from the hands of real people who love and are very intentional about their craft.”

Photo: Taylor Rainbolt / Courtesy of Lay Lo Pets

Lay Lo makes some of the most beautiful and durable dog beds around. Founder Gabriela Baiter started the company out of her garage in 2018, after she adopted her first puppy. “I found that choosing from many of the best pet products meant sacrificing on the style of my small apartment”she says opens in a new tab . “With that as my spark, I started with a mission to make products for my pets that I’d be proud to display in my home.”

At first, her beds were all custom-made and sold exclusively on Etsy. But, within a year, she created her first full collection, and now Lay Lo’s 15-plus designs are available at exclusive retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie. But Baiter hasn’t forgotten her Etsy days. Lay Lo’s John Legend collaboration opens in a new tab is an exclusive with the site and features two designs in four sizes, starting at just $79. Like all of Lay Lo’s beds, the John Legend collab is made to look good and last. The covers are made with a soft and durable yarn made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles.

And their minimalist geometric patterns are not merely printed on the surface but actually woven into the fabric, for maximum durability. Each bed also comes with a cotton macrame dog toy that doubles as a handle charm, adding a little extra texture and playfulness to what may just be your dog’s new favorite spot.

Photo: Taylor Rainbolt / Courtesy of Lay Lo Pets

Lay Lo’s dog bed covers are machine washable and dig-proof with a non-slip bottom, so they won’t go sliding around on your floors. The company also sells a dog-bed insert made with four-inch orthopedic foam and polyfill, but one of the great things about the brand is that you really don’t need that insert. Lay Lo’s beds are designed to be filled with whatever soft things you already have around the house: pillows, blankets, old clothes — you name it.

The cover’s three-sided zipper allows it to open up like a suitcase, so you pack it according to your dog’s needs. Got an old cushion your dog loves? Throw it in there! A T-shirt you can’t wear anymore that is covered in your scent? Toss that in, too. Your dog will love it. And this way, if there is ever any sort of accident, you can just toss the bed’s insides and outside into the washing machine, and all will be well again. If only more things in life were that simple.