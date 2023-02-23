If Ariana Grande Rocks Crocs, So Can Your Dog
Wagwear’s WagWellies Mojave booties let your pup get in on the comfy lifestyle.
Crocs have gone through one hell of a cultural journey in their relatively short life. Beginning in the early 2000s, the foam clogs faced initial ridicule for their bulky and cartoonish-looking design. However, early adopters stayed true to their fave and the colorful kicks became a staple in hospitals, kitchens, and many other professions that involve standing for hours on end.
In these circles the unconventional shoe blossomed, praised for its cushioned base, which offered the wearer considerable arch, ankle, and back support. For a solid decade, crocs were relegated to the realm of sensible footwear. Then, at some point, known Crocs advocateopens in a new tab Ariana Grande and bunch of cool Gen Zersopens in a new tab and other celebs made it fashionableopens in a new tab. Crocs are now making their way to dog parks — and not just via the feet of chic pet parents.
Wagwear’s WagWelliesopens in a new tab were originally conceived as Wellington boots for dogs. The rubber slip-ons were acclaimed by dog dads and moms for their comfort, durability, and protection from extreme weather conditions. In fact, the shoes were even selected for The Wildest’s 2022 Best in Showopens in a new tab! But, even the best things have room for improvement.
Enter the WagWellies Mojaveopens in a new tab. These Croc-inspired dog shoes are a more ventilated update on wagwear’s OG boot. By matching the popular clogs’ mildly punctured design, it lets pups’ toes breathe and allows for all-year use. This offers consistent protection against hot pavement in the summer and icy stairs in the winter.
Equally important — they’re super cute. The Mojave come in four vibrant colors: hot pink, cobalt blue, neon orange, and neon green. Plus, there’s a sleek black option for my fellow aging emos planning to take their pups to next year’s When We Were Young Festival.
Any Crocs devotee will tell you that one of the best things about Crocs are Jibbitz, which are little charms people clip onto the shoes’ sporadic holes. (Yes, this sounds made up, but it’s a real thing.) While wagwear is not, in any way, affiliated with Crocs, pet parents on Instagramopens in a new tab have provided evidence that Jibbitz fit into the WagWellies. Just remember that this added décor is definitely for you — and the tiny pieces are not super safe if your pup is a chewer.
Wagwear does warn it may take a second for your dog to get used to wearing the booties. They might also give you a bit of trouble when putting them on for the first time. If this is the case, I recommend using a timeless parenting tactic — tell ’em all the cool kids are doing it. Take, for example, three-time Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholsonopens in a new tab. Or if your dog isn’t into the film scene — try mentioning the NBA’s recent Crocs collabopens in a new tab. If neither of these gets a reaction, perhaps your pup will relate to Nicholson’s relentless barks at referees during Lakers games. And yes, before you ask, there is a Croc for thatopens in a new tab.
To be clear, this is not to say there is any connection between the fabulous footwear and public outbursts — an important distinction for many pet parents with naturally sassy pups. Instead, the combination of comfort and pizzaz will likely have your dog walking on a cloud.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
