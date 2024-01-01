Grooming · The Wildest

health

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

Woman petting her long haired cat on the sofa.

Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.

Smiling woman wiping ears of dog

Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

bulldog in a collage with grooming products

Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.

Young woman takes husky dogs for a winter walk.

Tips for safe, snug, and happy paws this winter.

Arisa Thomas grooming a dog in LA.

A behind the scenes look at the fumbles, challenges, and everyday drama of professional dog grooming.

Young Asian woman brushing her cat's teeth.

You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.

Woman carefully cleaning a dog in a bathtub.

Spa days can happen at home.

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.

A woman brushes a cat's hair.

Level up your grooming game.

Pug dog scooting on a wooden floor in the kitchenFunny dog enjoying scratching his bum on grass at public dog park.

A vet on what to do when “anal sacs go bad.”

Cat enjoying laying on girl's legs and being cuddled

Plus, expert advice on how to trim your cat’s nails at home.

A woman trimming a dog's nails

Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home.

cat hair loss

Don’t start shopping for cat wigs yet. But if your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.

